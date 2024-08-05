12th MLR Marines Make History as First to Achieve Non-Commissioned Officer Ranks on Camp Ishigaki During RD24

Photo By Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Chue Lee, a radio operator with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Chue Lee, a radio operator with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division holds his corporal rank during exercise Resolute Dragon 24 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 1, 2024. Cpl. Lee is the first Marine to be promoted into the noncommissioned officer ranks on JGSDF Camp Ishigaki. Cpl Lee’s responsibilities as a corporal in his military occupational specialty range from ensuring the technical and tactical proficiency of his subordinates to the management of more than $600,000 worth of communications gear. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Lee is a native of Alaska. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda) see less | View Image Page

JAPAN GROUND SELF-DEFENSE FORCE CAMP ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JAPAN - In a historic moment for the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment and the U.S. Marine Corps, Lance Cpl. Chue Lee and Lance Cpl. Tyler Clinard both promoted to the rank of corporal during exercise Resolute Dragon 24 on August 1, 2024, marking the first time Marines have reached this milestone on Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan.



This is the second year that U.S. Marines have actively participated in Resolute Dragon at JGSDF Camp Ishigaki. The strategic inclusion of Camp Ishigaki in this exercise signifies the deepening of military cooperation and commitment to regional security in the Indo-Pacific area.



This year's iteration of the exercise holds a particular significance as it marks the first time U.S. Marines have been promoted to the non-commissioned officer ranks at this location.



"It’s an honor," said Cpl. Chue Lee, a native of Anchorage, Alaska, and radio operator with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment. "I am so proud to have been promoted here. Now that I'm a corporal I will need to set the example for my junior Marines and learn how to lead and mentor them."



Promoting Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment on Camp Ishigaki for the first time underscores the strategic focus on integrating American and Japanese military efforts, demonstrating the commitment to developing leadership and readiness among the ranks right where these exercises occur.



“Cpl. Lee's promotion is monumental in that it highlights how much of a role the individual Marine can have in the context of the partnership between the U.S. and Japan." said 1st Lt. Beijing Xiao, a communications officer with 12th MLR. "As our forces modernize, Marines such as Cpl. Lee pave the way for the unit to become far more lethal and expeditionary. Cpl. Lee's promotion on Camp Ishigaki is proof of our continuing efforts to bolster the MLR's relationship with the JGSDF."



For the Marines themselves, this ceremony at Camp Ishigaki carries deep personal significance. It is a testament to their dedication, hard work, and leadership potential. Achieving the rank of Corporal is a pivotal moment in their careers, representing not only a professional milestone but also the embodiment of their commitment to serve and lead.



"I feel it’s important that my promotion took place here of all places because normally Marines don’t have the opportunity to promote in a foreign country, let alone a place that Marines have only set foot on once before," said Cpl. Tyler Clinard, a Montgomery, Pennsylvania native and intelligence analyst with 12th MLR. "To be promoted here at Camp Ishigaki not only shows the cohesion within our ranks but also our partners’ ranks."



The promotions also deeply resonate with the families and loved ones of the Marines, who have supported them throughout their journey. The personal ties that bind these Marines to their families, peers, and the broader mission of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region are as strong as the commitment they have shown in reaching this new chapter in their military careers.



“Watching this transition is like being on top of a mountain, there is no greater view! Being a Marine dad, there is no greater honor,” said Jackie Clinard, Cpl. Clinard’s father. "I handed the Corps a boy, and they returned me America’s best Marine!"



As the ceremony concluded, Corporals Lee and Clinard proudly joined their fellow Marines who congratulated them on the impressive milestone in their careers. This historic promotion at Camp Ishigaki emphasizes their accomplishments and marks a promising future for the Marine Corps in the Indo-Pacific region.



Both Marines are currently deployed in support of Resolute Dragon 24, an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain.