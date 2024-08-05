Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PA Guard Soldiers bound for Mideast mission

    213th Personnel Company deployment ceremony

    Captain Michael Medvec, commander, 213th Personnel Company, 213th Regional Support

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Story by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    HARRISBURG, Pa. – Nearly 50 Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 213th Personnel Company were honored during a deployment ceremony Aug. 4, 2023 at the Keystone Conference Center here.

    A company under the 728th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, these Soldiers are preparing to leave their homes and loved ones for a year long deployment to Kuwait and Jordan. They will serve with Task Force Spartan supporting U.S. Central Command with their mission of increasing regional security and stability in support of U.S. interests.

    "I have the utmost faith and confidence in our Soldiers," said Capt. Michael Medvec, commander of the 213th PC. "They live the Army values and will make this unit and the Pennsylvania Army National Guard proud. I thank them for answering the call and stepping up to the challenges they've been faced with."

    The Soldiers and their families were praised for their dedication to duty and selfless service. Col. Frank Montgomery, commander of the 213th RSG, and Maj. Bryson Meczywor, commander of the 728th CSSB, shared remarks during the ceremony.

    Other Pennsylvania National Guard senior leaders were in attendance, including Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army.

    The capabilities the 213th PC will give U.S. CENTCOM include theater gateway operations, personnel accountability, casualty operations and postal operations. The unit is based at Fort Indiantown Gap but their Soldiers come from across the commonwealth and some neighboring states.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
