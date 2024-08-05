Fort McCoy celebrates Army Community Service’s 59th birthday with humorist, cake-cutting

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Lorie Retzlaff, an Army Community Service (ACS) specialist; Fort McCoy Garrison...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Lorie Retzlaff, an Army Community Service (ACS) specialist; Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez; Michael Larsen, also an ACS specialist; and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, garrison command sergeant major; cut the birthday cake celebrating the ACS 59th birthday July 25, 2024, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The cake-cutting ceremony was part of a Triad Nights event at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy held a special Triad Nights celebration to honor the Army Community Service’s (Acs) 59th birthday July 25 at McCoy’s Community Center.



The night’s events began with Lisa David Olson, a business humorist, having a discussion with several dozen attendees to the leadership discussion portion of Triad Nights at McCoy’s Community Center.



According to her website, https://lisadavidolson.com, it states, “Two decades of performing in front of audiences has helped Lisa craft a unique message of inclusion in the creative process for organizations. Her method lays the groundwork for groups to adopt new ways to problem-solve and think. Lisa’s interactive style and humor shows people how they can be creative and how it can benefit any group.”



Olson held a humorous discussion, then also continued with activities that included audience members.



Olson’s event was then followed by the official cake cutting to celebrate the ACS birthday. But before that would happen, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez discussed the importance of what ACS does for the community.



“I cannot thank all the ACS employees enough for all the great work they do for us for our community, for our Soldiers, for our family members, and for our civilians,” Baez said. “Some of the services that they offer helps with the resiliency of our Soldiers, helps us every time we move. They have the (Army Emergency Relief) programs.



“There are so many services at ACS, and they are fantastic services that help our Soldiers and the community in general,” she said.



In the cake-cutting ceremony, the longest serving ACS employee Lorie Retzlaff, an ACS specialist, and the newest ACS employee, Michael Larsen, also an ACS specialist, cut the cake with Baez and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, garrison command sergeant major.



The rest of the Triad Nights fun at McCoy’s also included a team building pizza making contest and a Triad Cup volleyball tournament.



The Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation coordinated the event.



Triad Nights is open to all Fort McCoy Soldiers, family members and civilian employees. It aims to create a space where people can build interpersonal relationships with Fort McCoy community members while having a fun time.



