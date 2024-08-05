Cathedral of the Air celebrates aviation history with stained glass windows

Photo By Susan Moriarty | A photograph of the Cathedral of the Air 25th anniversary celebration held Oct. 27,...... read more read more Photo By Susan Moriarty | A photograph of the Cathedral of the Air 25th anniversary celebration held Oct. 27, 1957, hangs in the chapel office in Lakehurst, N.J., July 25, 2024. Located near Naval Support Activity Lakehurst’s main gate, the chapel contains 18 stained glass windows displaying the history of aviation along with other poignant moments in American history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Susan Moriarty) see less | View Image Page

Immersed in shade from a surrounding canopy of trees not far from Naval Support Activity Lakehurst’s main gate stands a striking, nearly century-old stone building known as Cathedral of the Air. It is a building steeped in history and meaning – providing a place of worship for service members and the surrounding community beginning during World War II to the present.



While Cathedral of the Air’s outer appearance stands out for its Norman-Gothic architecture in lush green surroundings, it is what is exhibited along its walls that may be its most distinctive feature - a one-of-a-kind collection of stained glass windows presenting the history of humanity’s quest to take flight, from its inception to the mid-twentieth century. A total of 18 stained glass windows designed and executed by the Willet Studios of Philadelphia portray images symbolic and meaningful to those that the chapel was built to serve.



Just inside the chapel entrance is the “Four Chaplains in World War II” window picturing the four heroic U.S. Navy chaplains who perished on the S.S. Dorchester when the ship sank from a German torpedo during WWII. The chaplains were awarded the Purple Heart posthumously for giving up their life jackets to save others and for offering comfort to Sailors while the ship was sinking. A ceremony honoring the four chaplains is offered at the chapel each February.



Further inside the chapel, windows depict images such as Sir Isaac Newton demonstrating Newton’s Law, the first hydrogen balloon, the earliest known design of the jet airplane and a chronological history of lighter-than-air aviation. These aeronautical themes are combined with reflections of poignant moments in our country’s history including President George Washington praying in the snow at Valley Forge and President Abraham Lincoln in prayer to free slaves.



U.S. Navy Capt. James Howell, NSA Lakehurst commander and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst deputy commander, has made maintaining Cathedral of the Air one of his priorities since taking command.



“The joint base is aware of and appreciates the value of the building and what it means to both the military and the community,” Howell said.



Conceived in 1929 by Gill Robb Wilson, the National Chaplain of the American Legion, as a place of worship for the nearby military base, ground was broken for the chapel on June 26, 1932. Designed by architect Paul Cret, the cornerstone was laid Nov. 6, 1932, by Secretary of the Navy Charles Adams III and the structure was completed the following year. With the interior not yet complete, the first Sunday service was held Feb. 16, 1941. At the conclusion of WWII, efforts resumed to complete the installation of the altar and pews and on Oct. 26, 1947, a multi-faith dedication service took place, and the chapel keys were presented to Vice Adm. William M. Fechteler, Naval Operations for Personnel deputy chief. Though it was originally used for Roman Catholic services, Cathedral of the Air became nondenominational and remains so to the present day.



Howell has particular interest in preserving historical artifacts pertaining to the chapel and in possibly creating a small museum inside the chapel where these items can be on display for the public to enjoy.



“One of the cool things that has happened recently is Willet Studios, who did all but two of the stained glass windows in the Cathedral and have been involved since day one, came out and did an inspection of the windows and the out brief was good,” Howell said. “They also transferred two legacy boxes of hand drawings of the windows dating back to the 1930s.”



Howell was also instrumental in bringing back the first Sunday service held at the chapel in almost 10 years on June 23, 2024, with support from chaplains Lt. Cmd. Chad Haan and U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Hurt.



“The chapel has an organ, and I was worried after 10 years of non-usage it wouldn’t be in good shape, but it sounded fantastic,” Howell said. “Out of all the chapels on the joint base, it is the only one with a working organ right now.”



Howell explained that he would like to see the chapel filled more often in ways the joint base or community finds useful. In addition to worship services, there have been weddings, baptisms, retirements and other events held at Cathedral of the Air.



“The cathedral is integral to the overall heritage of JB MDL,” said James Warrick, 87th Air Base Wing historian. “The stories the stained glass windows tell provide a visual reminder of the earliest days of our Navy heritage and I am very happy we’ll continue to have people appreciate the connection to our past for many years to come.”



Upcoming services at Cathedral of the Air include Sept. 8 at 10 a.m., Nov. 17 and Dec. 22 (times to be determined.) To reserve Cathedral of the Air, contact Haan at chad.haan@us.af.mil.