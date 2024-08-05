Wisconsin Challenge Academy’s class 53 starts at Fort McCoy

Courtesy Photo | Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy Class 53 participate in training July 25,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy Class 53 participate in training July 25, 2024, at the academy at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Challenge Academy, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens. The program begins with a 5 1/2-month residential phase, followed by a one-year, post-residential phase. (Photo by Julee Katona, Wisconsin Challenge Academy) see less | View Image Page

The Wisconsin Challenge Academy welcomed new students to become cadets in Class 53 at the academy July 23.



The Challenge Academy, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens, according to the academy. The program begins with a 5 1/2-month residential phase, followed by a one-year, post-residential phase.



In a Facebook post by the academy July 23, they welcomed all the new arrivals.



“Welcome Class 53 to the Wisconsin Challenge Academy,” the post states. “We are excited about the decision so many fantastic students have made to come and learn with us here at the Wisconsin Challenge Academy; what an excellent decision!



“Parents, thank you for the trust you have placed in the program. We believe you will love the results,” the post states. “Thank you to all the adults who have made this commitment to this program right alongside their student. We could not achieve this level of success without your incredible involvement every step of the way. We are so honored that you have chosen our program, and we can’t wait to see what this bright new class will accomplish.”



Challenge Academy staff also noted how they will keep everyone informed during the six months the students are at McCoy for training.



“We will share updates on the class’s progress,” the post also states. “Not only to help families with adjustment of their children being away from home, but to (also) acknowledge growth, celebrate wins, and to document the journey for candidates/cadets to reflect on as graduates.

If it seems like you are not seeing your candidate/cadet in photos, do not fret, there could be many factors at play.



“There will be many group photos, especially during acclimation,” the post states. “This ensures we are including as many candidates/cadets as possible and is generally how the candidates/cadets are organized throughout the course of the program. As the candidates/cadets progress through the cycle, we highlight individuals more frequently.”



According to its website, https://challengeacademy.org, the academy was founded in 1988.



“The Wisconsin Challenge Academy is an alternative education program designed to reclaim the lives of at-risk youth and produce graduates with the values, skills, education, and self-discipline necessary to succeed as adults,” the website states. “The academy is part of the (Wisconsin) National Guard Youth Challenge Program, a community-based program that leads, trains, and mentors 16–18-year-olds so that they may become productive citizens in America’s future.”



Learn more about the Wisconsin Challenge Academy by visiting https://challengeacademy.org.



