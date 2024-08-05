From green to red, Public Health officials on Fort Leavenworth plan defense for upcoming flu season

Photo By Mark Getman | During the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton annual flu shot vaccination campaign on...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | During the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton annual flu shot vaccination campaign on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the garrison gymnasium, a military service member receives a flu shot administered by staff from the U.S. Military Academy West Point Keller Army Community Hospital Public Health and Occupational Health departments. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – It may only be August but public health officials on Fort Leavenworth are already making plans for the upcoming flu season.



“On August 1, an automated action in the Army’s medical readiness portal reset the seasonal influenza vaccine status for Soldiers’ annual flu shot, but in most cases, it is not necessary for Soldiers on Fort Leavenworth to get the vaccine yet,” said Maj. Meredith Steggerda, Munson Army Health Center Chief of Public Health and Soldier Readiness. “This reset occurs annually and is not reflective of inaction of Soldiers. It is just a way to track their vaccination status for the new season,” said Steggerda.



In the past, this reset has resulted in an increased number of inquiries to public health from Soldiers, so Steggerda said that she wished to prepare Soldiers and beneficiaries in advance.



“Seasonal influenza vaccines are administered to service members annually throughout the Department of Defense to reduce the risk of severe influenza and to minimize risk to the Force and mission. The vaccine is also available to other Military Health System beneficiaries aged 6 months and up as a TRICARE covered benefit because it is the best way to reduce risk from seasonal flu and its potentially serious complications,” said Steggerda.



Pending availability, Munson’s Public Health team will begin administering flu vaccines in fall.



While seasonal influenza vaccines are already being marketed at retail facilities off post, the CDC indicates vaccination in July and August is not recommended for most adults in the U.S. because vaccine efficacy will peak prior to the projected conclusion of flu season.



“For most people on Fort Leavenworth who need only one dose for the season, fall is generally a good time to get vaccinated. This will help provide coverage through the end of the season, which in the continental United States is typically April,” Steggerda said.



Travel abroad to the Southern Hemisphere where flu is more prevalent from April to August, and some medical conditions, may require individuals to get vaccinated earlier.



Individuals who are concerned they may need seasonal influenza vaccine prior to Fort Leavenworth’s annual vaccination efforts may consult with their provider through the secure messaging feature in the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.



Steggerda and other Munson officials are currently planning this season’s seasonal influenza vaccine outreach events for later this fall and will keep the community updated as the dates draw near. For now, however, she said there is no cause for concern for Solders on Fort Leavenworth who do not have this season’s influenza vaccine documented in their record.