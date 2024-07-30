U.S. Coast Guard, St Clair County Sheriff remind safety first to boaters attending Raft Off

DETROIT — Raft Off 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, August 10. Little Muskamoot, just off of Harsens Island, will see thousands of boats tied up during this all-day event. The U.S. Coast Guard and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to ensure everyone stays safe on the water, just as any other day.



Boat and Water Safety:

Please take time to review the below safety tips before heading out.

- Ensure your vessel is water ready.

- Have enough life jackets on board for each person. All children under six years of age must wear one while riding on any vessel. If you are on a PWC, life jackets are required to be worn.

- Have the proper fire extinguisher on board, as well as the required number of unexpired flares.

- It is a good idea to keep a first aid kit on board as well.

- Have properly working navigation lights.

- Ensure the cabin of your vessel has appropriate ventilation to prevent carbon dioxide poisoning.



Water safety:

- Stay well hydrated while in the sun. Due to the circumstances of this event, heat related medical emergencies

can easily occur.

- Know where you are at all times. This is VITAL information should an emergency occur.

- Wear water shoes/be cautious of where you are walking. With so many boats and people, it is easy to miss an

underwater hazard. Please also be aware of props and anchors when entering/exiting the water.



- Illegal charter operations - There may also be people soliciting for boat rides to attend Raft Off on various apps or websites. If a vessel operator is charging to take you underway on their boat as a passenger, that is considered a charter. Make sure the captain is USCG licensed and look for a USCG vessel inspection sticker. This is to ensure the safety of everyone on the boat. Call the Sector Detroit Command Center at 313-568-9560 if you are in doubt.



- Make sure you have a plan for reliable transportation to and from the event, a communications plan (waterproof option for your phone or radio), life jacket, and plenty of food and water. Although responders from local, state and federal agencies will be available, being prepared is half the battle!



Exit Phase:

All emergency responders that will be present at Raft Off are committed to safety for the entirety of the event, including departure. Due to the low waters and high volume of vessels that are expected to be present, responders will be providing an exit path to minimize potential emergencies. Upon exit, emergency vessels will be positioned, with emergency lights activated, to guide boaters out to the lake. They will be along the south side of (Little) Muskamoot. During departure, please do not get up on plane until AFTER passing Walkers Landing. By doing so, you will minimize the risk of a crash and/or boat damage.



For additional information, contact Lt. Kyle Rivera, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit Public Affairs Officer at (313) 910-1234 or Erika Hrynyk, St. Clair County Sheriff Public Information Officer at (810) 276-8913.



-USCG-

