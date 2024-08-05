More than 100 Airmen and ten F-16 Fighting Falcon’s assigned to Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, deployed to Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, in early August to participate in exercise Northern Lightning.



Northern Lightning, an annual event at Volk Field, focuses on providing a premier joint training environment replicating today's battle space with current and future weapons platforms.



The 180FW will demonstrate their ability to integrate with joint and allied forces, focusing on air to air combat, dissimilar aircraft air tactics and offensive and defensive counter air with realistic surface-to-air and air-to-air threats.



Northern Lightning is a unique operation that provides Guardsmen an opportunity to train with fellow Airmen as well as Marines.



“It’s been really great to see everyone from the 180FW come together and work hard to make this operation happen.” said First Sgt. Zachery Yeckley, the First Sergeant overseeing Northern Lightning for the 180FW.



Yeckley expressed his excitement for this deployment and the learning opportunities it will provide for the 180FW.



“When I come here, I feel important, I feel close to the mission,” said Yeckley. “It’s a practice deployment, but you feel important and you feel like you’re a part of something bigger than yourself.”



Northern Lightning will give the F-16 pilots a unique opportunity to train alongside the F-35 Lightning II.



“Competition breeds success,” said Yeckley. “That’s why we’re here, we’re looking to get better and improve in all aspects.”



During the two-week exercise, Northern Lightning will have over 1,000 participants from across the United States, utilizing the 40,000 cubic miles of airspace Volk Field has to offer.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 13:45 Story ID: 477813 Location: CAMP DOUGLAS, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 180FW Trains During Operation Northern Lightning, by SrA Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.