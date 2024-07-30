Task Force 73 Holds Change of Command Ceremony in Singapore

SINGAPORE. With the dry cargo and ammunition ship, USNS Carl Brashear (T-AEK 7) in the background, the tone was set for the 22nd change of command ceremony for Commander Logistics Group, Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (CTF-73). Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson bequeathed command of CTF-73 to his successor, Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, August 2, in the Sembawang region of Singapore.



The pier side ceremony commenced on the flight deck of the USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS-10) on a warm Friday morning in front of more than 100 guests which included loved ones, diplomats, academics, staffers and senior leaders from allied and partner navies.



U.S. Seventh Fleet Commander, Vice Adm. Fred Kacher sailed all the way from East Asia to Southeast Asia to preside as the keynote speaker.



“Despite the relentless pace of operations in the Western Pacific, he [Melson] has never missed a beat to ensure that this group [73] continues to deliver to our fleet, and the American people, and this region,” said Kacher. “And that is a warfighting advantage that we can count on to keep the peace in an incredibly important part of the world”.



As head of CTF-73, Melson’s team led nearly 2,500 replenishments which equated to 400 million gallons of fuel for surface units deployed to the Western Pacific. In addition, his command delivered 70,000 pallets of cargo and nearly 30,000 pallets of ordnance. These efforts were recognized by the U.S. Marine Corps as a 73 staff Marine Officer was named Ammunition Officer of the Year in 2023.



“My focus was to deliver credible and reliable logistics in the maritime domain to ensure our commanders had viable options, whether in a competitive or contested environment” said Melson. “My second priority was to strengthen the bilateral relationship with our host nation Singapore and the multilateral relationships with our regional allies and partners. The trust and cooperation we have built with our Singaporean counterparts from the ministerial level down to the task force level is mission critical in responding to the current and future dynamic challenges in the Indo-Pacific region”.



In attendance for the ceremony were senior members of the Republic of Singapore Navy, the Deputy Chief of Mission for the U.S.-Singapore Embassy, and officers from the navies of Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. They all attended to welcome Cimicata and bid Melson farewell and following seas.



“Mark as you prepare to pass the torch to Rear Admiral Cimicata, you have embodied the lead – drive – fight ethos, and I’m confident Chimi, [Cimicata] that you’re going to keep this winning streak going”, said Kacher.

In his closing remarks, Cimicata said, “Mark, your leadership has set a high standard, and I am privileged to carry forward your legacy. I am also excited to collaborate and work shoulder-to-shoulder with our allies and partners. The synergy of our combined efforts will elevate logistics and sustainment in the maritime domain -- ensuring that our forces remain agile, responsive, and resilient in the face of any challenge. I am honored to serve as the new commander, and I look forward to the challenges, relationships and opportunities that lie ahead”.



Cimicata, a native of Rochester, New York and a career Naval Aviator, assumed command as a newly pinned admiral, coming from Commander, Naval Air Forces, Pacific Fleet (COMNAVAIRPAC) in San Diego, California. The emotional ceremony concluded with 15 musicians of the U.S. Seventh Fleet Band playing Anchors Aweigh. Melson, a native of Iowa, will retire in fall 2024, after more than 32 years of service.



“It has been my profound honor to serve as the 21st Commander of Logistics Group Western Pacific and Task Force 73” said Melson. The friendships and partnerships forged during my tenure will remain with me always. I am proud of what we have achieved together”.



