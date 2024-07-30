New public affairs community Sailors develop skills during first annual training

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Iain Page | Sailors and Marines from the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Mexico, Sri Lanka, the...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Iain Page | Sailors and Marines from the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Mexico, Sri Lanka, the United States and other partnering nations simulate an air assault for Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 on Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, July 27, 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Iain Page) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Nearly three years into his Navy Reserve career and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Iain Page had yet to complete an annual training.



That changed after he joined NR Navy Public Affairs Support Element West this spring and received orders to support Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024 as a content producer.



“I’m definitely grateful for the opportunity to come here, it’s been a blessing,” he said. “I feel like my technical capabilities are improving and I’m just happy to get out there and get that experience.”



The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.



Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, and more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating this year.



Like Page, Ensign Stephanie Fox, public affairs officer with NR NPASE East, is taking full advantage of her first annual training since joining the reserve last year.



She is the deputy PAO for the scenario portion of RIMPAC. During this training exercise, the combined joint force at RIMPAC responds to an evolving hostile situation in the Indo-Pacific region.



Each day, Fox attends leadership meetings in the morning where she gets updates on the situation. She then works with her in-scenario public affairs team to plan their communication products.



“I think this is the best learning environment I've ever been in because it's safe to make mistakes but it's also very hands-on,” she said. “I feel very fortunate, especially as an ensign, that I get to be actively participating in this scenario and creating content.”



She could attend the exercise because she previously completed the Defense Information School’s Public Affairs Qualification Course as a civilian.



During RIMPAC, both Fox and Page have had the opportunity to work with partner nations, which has enhanced their exercise experience.



“We are all working toward something together and I think that is really meaningful, said Fox, who works closely with a few members of the Canadian navy. “Seeing the differences in the way we put out communications is informative and something we both can learn from.”



Page has gone out on several photo shoots since arriving at RIMPAC July 15, including a pier restoration featuring U.S. allies and a sonar mine countermeasure drill with the Belgian navy.



“I’ve enjoyed interacting with [partners] and learning new things,” he said. “I don’t think I would’ve gotten that opportunity had it not been for the Belgian navy being here.”



Mentorship has also been a key aspect of this exercise. The Combined Joint Information Bureau features dozens of public affairs professionals from the reserve, active duty, and partner nations.



Page has gotten feedback from several mass communication specialists, including Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Elton Wheeler and Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ken Takada, as they’ve helped him improve his skills.



“I’m glad that I have people in my area that I can ask questions to and get the mentorship that I wouldn’t normally get at my reserve center,” he said. “They’ve helped coach me and I feel like I’ve grown just in the short time being here.”



The same goes for Fox, as she works daily with Lt. Cmdr. George McElwee, her NR NPASE East assistant officer in charge, to develop press releases, communication plans, and public affairs guidance for the scenario.



“I’m lucky I get to work with and have my products looked at by someone I respect,” she said. “This is an opportunity I did not foresee happening and I’m very honored and grateful that it’s something I got to do.”



It’s been a whirlwind year for Fox after commissioning last August. She joined NR NPASE East in the fall and moved into their operations department, helping her fellow Sailors with orders. Then she attended Officer Development School in March before participating in the unit’s yearly field training exercise in April.



Now, she’s finishing the year off by getting her first taste of fleet experience at RIMPAC. This exercise, she said, only helps to reinforce her decision to take the oath.



“I know the only times I feel like I’m in the military are on our drill weekends,” she said. “So, having the chance to go away for an extended amount of time and be around people in the military, wearing my uniform and putting my skills to the test, makes me feel really proud of our country, our Navy and myself for putting in the package and joining.”



Fox and Page developed their skills during their first annual training while supporting the world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC.