NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Removal, Replacement of Bulk Fuel Tanks in Cutler, Maine

By Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Specpro Environmental Services, LLC, Knoxville, Tennessee, a $11,898,741 firm-fixed-price contract for removal and replacement of bulk fuel tanks at Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station, Cutler, Maine.



Work will be performed in Cutler, Maine, and is scheduled to be completed by December 2025.



Fiscal year (FY) 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,898,741 will be obligated at time of award that will expire at the end of the current FY.



This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with three proposals received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-24-C-0027).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



