Just Landed: August 2024 Newcomers

The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Operations Group:
Staff Sgt. Joshua Cowart – 703rd Helicopter Squadron
Master Sgt. Shannon Patrick – 908th Operations Support Squadron
1st Lt. Matthew Roberts – 703rd HS
Tech. Sgt. Samuel Wise – 703rd HS
908th Mission Support Group:
Airman 1st Class Nia Burton – 908th Mission Support Group
Senior Airman Michael Crew – 908th Force Support Squadron
Airman 1st Class Sinaya Dames – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Airman 1st Class Julian Hunter – 908th Security Forces Squadron
Staff Sgt. Angelo Mack – 25th APS
Tech. Sgt. Domenic Mazza – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Airman 1st Class Zachary McGinnis – 908th CES
Airman Shekinah Mukendi – 908th SFS
Airman Basic Dasani Pettiford – 908th CES
Airman 1st Class Ramon Ricard – 908th CES
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Airman 1st Class Jaszmon Harris
Airman Basic Rachel Jamison
Senior Airman Jessica Lett
Capt. Megan McNeil
Airman Basic Victoria Roland
