    Just Landed: August 2024 Newcomers

    908th Flying Training Wing Newcomers Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Operations Group:
    Staff Sgt. Joshua Cowart – 703rd Helicopter Squadron
    Master Sgt. Shannon Patrick – 908th Operations Support Squadron
    1st Lt. Matthew Roberts – 703rd HS
    Tech. Sgt. Samuel Wise – 703rd HS

    908th Mission Support Group:
    Airman 1st Class Nia Burton – 908th Mission Support Group
    Senior Airman Michael Crew – 908th Force Support Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Sinaya Dames – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Julian Hunter – 908th Security Forces Squadron
    Staff Sgt. Angelo Mack – 25th APS
    Tech. Sgt. Domenic Mazza – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Zachary McGinnis – 908th CES
    Airman Shekinah Mukendi – 908th SFS
    Airman Basic Dasani Pettiford – 908th CES
    Airman 1st Class Ramon Ricard – 908th CES

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
    Airman 1st Class Jaszmon Harris
    Airman Basic Rachel Jamison
    Senior Airman Jessica Lett
    Capt. Megan McNeil
    Airman Basic Victoria Roland

