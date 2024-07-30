Around and About Fort Drum: Pieta of Joan of Arc

Photo By Michael Strasser | The Pieta of Joan of Arc, located inside Fort Drum’s Main Post Chapel, depicts the...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | The Pieta of Joan of Arc, located inside Fort Drum’s Main Post Chapel, depicts the patron saint of France as a compassionate and moral leader whose benevolence extended to both ally and enemy. It was dedicated to the Soldiers and family members at Fort Drum on Jan. 6, 2015, to serve as a source of inspiration. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Aug. 5, 2024) -- There’s no shared history between Joan of Arc and the 10th Mountain Division (LI), nor does the patron saint of France have any connection to Fort Drum.



Yet the bronze sculpture of her inside the Main Post Chapel makes complete sense given how, centuries later, she continues to embody the patriotism and values that are the standards to which today’s service members aspire.



Fort Drum officials unveiled the Pieta of Joan of Arc on Jan. 6, 2015, a gift from a retired Army chaplain who hoped that 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers and families could draw inspiration from her life of service in defense of others.



Typically, Joan of Arc is portrayed as a warrior charging in battle, but the sculpture depicts her sitting on a tree stump and comforting a dying English prisoner who was beaten by his captor. With her sword and armor spread around her, she selflessly puts her safety at risk for the welfare of another.



The sculpture connotes moral courage, compassion, and the belief that allies and foes alike have fundamental human rights in wartime.



Joan was born Jan. 6, 1412, to Jacques and Isabelle d’Arc in Domremy, a small town in eastern France. She grew up during the English occupation of France in the Hundred Years War and learned domestic skills from her mother while tending to the animals on the family farm with her siblings.



Villagers knew her as a joyful child, who showed kindness to the ill and poor and frequently attended services at the Notre Dame de Bermont chapel.



At a young age, Joan experienced visions instructing her toward a pious life. She claimed seeing St. Michael and St. Catherine among a host of angels, who would advise her on becoming the liberator of France.



Although Joan lacked formal education or military training, she was passionate about her faith and a persuasive speaker. After gaining the trust and respect of the royal court and veteran generals, she was granted approval to lead French forces in the Siege of Orleans in March of 1429.



Only 17, Joan spearheaded several assaults against the enemy to force their retreat in what was considered a turning point in the war. She followed this with a series of victories that cemented her reputation among the troops.



Simultaneously, Joan reformed the moral character of the French military by enforcing a strict code of conduct, which she exemplified as a leader. Before battle, she offered safe passage and repatriation for the enemy if they would end their occupation.



Joan was captured in May of 1430 during a battle in Compiegne. After an attempt to escape failed, she was transferred to an English prison to await trial. She faced numerous charges, including witchcraft, heresy, and wearing men’s clothing.



After no attempts by the French royal court to gain her freedom, Joan ultimately relented to signing a confession denying that she ever received divine guidance. After a year in captivity, at age 19, Joan was burned at the stake on May 30, 1431.



Two decades later, King Charles VII ordered a new trial to clear her name, and dozens of family members, friends, and acquaintances provided testimony that created a fuller historical account of “The Maid of Orleans.” In 1920, Pope Benedict XV canonized her as the patron saint of France, and she would forever remain a symbol for French independence.



Her celebrity spread worldwide as Joan of Arc was depicted in art, film, and literature. During World War I, U.S. Soldiers carried Joan of Arc medallions as good luck charms, and she was featured in advertisements to support the war effort.



Mark Twain, the famous American humorist and author, wrote “Personal Recollections of Joan of Arc” in 1896. Twain said the historical fiction was among his best work. It was a far departure from his usually style of writing that made characters like Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn cultural icons.



More recently, an actor portrayed Joan of Arc during the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. A boat carried the French heroine, dressed in armor, down the Seine past cheering crowds.