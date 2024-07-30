From a Father's Dying Wish to a Soldier's Dream: Bea Lujan's Journey to American Citizenship

Photo By Spc. Seth Cohen | U.S Army trainee Bea Lujan stands next to a rock with the National Guard recruiting...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Seth Cohen | U.S Army trainee Bea Lujan stands next to a rock with the National Guard recruiting and retention logo, at Sea Girt Training Center Seagirt, N.J. on July 12, 2024. Bea Lujan's story is one of determination and resilience. Urged by her dying father to seek a life beyond their small Spanish town, Lujan was inspired by a formative year in the U.S. to return for college. Despite facing financial and citizenship challenges, she eventually enlisted in the New Jersey Army National Guard. Driven by her father's last wish, Lujan overcame obstacles to achieve her American dream and honor his memory. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen) see less | View Image Page

Tarifa, Spain — The shore crashes alongside a sleepy, windswept city where the horizon unites the Atlantic and the Mediterranean. The sea’s brisk breeze invites Tarifa’s residents into cozy, family-filled homes. Among them is a man whose dying wish rests firmly on his daughter, hoping she will live a life that transcends the dreary nature of this coastal town.



“Don’t come back, because if you do, you won't leave again,” U.S. Army Specialist (SPC) Bea Lujan’s father said, imploring her to leave and live her life to its fullest.



After a climactic journey spanning the Atlantic Ocean, Lujan would come to ensure that her father's dying wish was not made in vain.



“I traveled here when I was a kid and spent a year in Missouri for a study program.” Lujan said, “I knew I would come back.”



SPC Lujan was only 13 years old when she was in Missouri. Her year in the U.S. left a profound impact on her, fueling a desire to return that only grew stronger with time. After graduating high school, she made the journey across the Atlantic once more, but this would not be without consequence.



“When I graduated high school, I decided I was going to attend college in the United States,” Lujan said. “I didn’t know exactly where I would go, and I was still struggling because, you know, college in the U.S. is expensive.”



The burden of tuition weighed heavily on Lujan’s family, but despite this, her father was among those in her family who ardently supported her ambition.



“My education could have been free here in Spain, but I knew that this is what I wanted,” said Lujan.



Determined to cross the ocean and defy the odds, she pursued college in the United States—not just to find where she belonged, but to immerse herself in her passion: media, graphic design, and digital art.



“I’ve always been into art, so I decided to pursue a degree in that field”, said Lujan. “I found a school in Orlando, Florida—Full Sail University. That's where I decided to do my Bachelors in Science, Digital Arts and Graphic Design”.



After obtaining her degree with a near perfect GPA, Lujan returned to Spain where she applied those skills at a local television studio. She spent several years as a Digital Arts Specialist in this studio. She was fully immersed in her passion animating the graphics and text on news broadcasts.



Despite the stable life she built while thriving in her field, wanderlust gradually took hold, guiding her toward a new outlook—a permanent return to the land of opportunity.

At the time, Lujan and her family didn’t speak English well. Despite this, her father made it his mission to ensure she would become bilingual.



“He would always put the TV in English, the songs in English,” Lujan said. “This family didn’t know how to speak English, but my father made sure his little girl learned another language.”



After much deliberation, Lujan decided to make her third—and final—trip to the United States.

“I found a sponsor here in America,” Lujan said. “I didn't know where to go or what to do, but I knew I wanted to do this.”



Despite her qualifications, she ended up working as a waitress in New Jersey. In an ironic twist, her lack of American citizenship prevented her from pursuing the passions she refined several years prior, in Orlando.



“Everyone has their goals and desires, everyone has their time,” Lujan said. “I knew I needed to move here no matter what.”



While holding a green card, Lujan would jump between jobs. Amidst this transitional period, Lujan flirted with the idea of Military service.



“I would always joke with my family about joining the Army, but I was never serious,” said Lujan. “I know it sounds crazy – my family thought so at least – but one day I literally woke up and knew I had to join the Army. I needed to do something with my life. I'm 26 and I am not getting any younger.”



This spontaneous shift in passion proved pivotal for Lujan. She spent considerable time researching each branch of service and ultimately chose the New Jersey Army National Guard following a brief conversation with the U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sergeant (SSG) Miguel Valoy, a Recruiting and Retention NCO.



“SSG Valoy did everything he could to make sure I got in, he made sure it was easy and seamless for me,” said Lujan. “He is an Amazing recruiter.”



Feeling indebted to SSG Valoy, Lujan believed that there was no turning back at that point.



“Nothing comes easy, nothing is free in the military, but he made sure I could get in,” Said Lujan. “I knew that since he did all of this for me, I had to do this for him.”



Weeks passed, and Lujan’s determination grew steadfast. Tragically, this fierce resolve was overshadowed when she received the heartbreaking news of her father’s death.



“Don’t come back, because if you do, you won’t leave again,” were words spoken by her father during the last few conversations they would have together. Obtaining her citizenship was now something she was going to do, no matter what.



Two months after the death of her father, Lujan received her card of permanent residency, commonly known as a green card.



“Once I got it I knew I had to become a citizen,” said Lujan, “My dad asked me too, ‘In Spain you have a comfortable life, but there's nowhere to go after this.’ I wanted more, and so did my dad.”



Reflecting on her reasons for coming, Lujan understood that while the United States offered healthcare, free education, and a range of social amenities, it meant much more to her than just a good life. To Lujan, it represented her destined path. Shortly after she enlisted, she achieved her citizenship with SSG Valoy’s help. What would normally take months was accomplished in just two weeks for a determined person who longed to serve.



“I don't regret it, I had to join the Army and become an American citizen because that was my dad’s last wish,” Lujan said. “He knew what he was asking of me.”



SPC Lujan went on to enlist in the New Jersey Army National Guard as a petroleum specialist. She is currently awaiting her ship date to Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, in South Carolina.