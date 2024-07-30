228th Cyberspace Operations Group activated at McGhee Tyson ANGB

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher | Col. Lee Hartley, 134th Air Refueling Wing commander, passes the new 228th Cyberspace...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher | Col. Lee Hartley, 134th Air Refueling Wing commander, passes the new 228th Cyberspace Operations Group guidon to Col. Christopher Smith, 228th Cyberspace Operations Group commander Aug. 4, 2024, at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. The activation ceremony for the 228th COG celebrated the official joining of the 119th cyber Operations Squadron and the 241st Engineering Installation Squadron as a unified group under the 134th Air Refueling Wing. The activation of the 228th COG represents a strategic move to strengthen and streamline the Air National Guard’s cyber defense and installation engineering efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher) see less | View Image Page

McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tenn. — In a landmark move aimed at bolstering national cybersecurity capabilities, the 134th Air Refueling Wing held a ceremony to recognize the activation of the 228th Cyber Operations Group on Aug. 4, 2024 at McGhee Tyson ANGB.



This new entity, integrating the 119th Cyber Operations Squadron and the 241st Engineering Installation Squadron, will operate under the 134th ARW, marking a significant step forward in the Air National Guard's cyber defense strategy.



The activation of the 228th COG represents a strategic consolidation of key cyber and infrastructure capabilities. This unique formation brings together the best elements of its predecessor units to create a comprehensive, start-to-finish cyber operations program under one Wing. The 241st EIS will continue to provide crucial infrastructure support, the 134th Communications Squadron will ensure ongoing services, and the 119th COS will focus on advanced cyber warfare operations.



Lt. Col. Chris LaBlanca, 241st EIS commander said, the activation of the 228th COG is a pivotal development for our unit and for the national defense infrastructure.



The merger of these units will streamline operations, ensuring that all aspects of cyber operations—from infrastructure setup to tactical execution—are managed seamlessly under one command. This integrated approach is expected to enhance the effectiveness of the group’s responses to cyber threats and improve the overall security posture of the Air National Guard.



In addition to its operational benefits, the creation of the 228th COG is anticipated to foster significant career advancement opportunities within the career fields here. The new group will facilitate numerous promotions and professional development opportunities across its various disciplines, providing personnel with enhanced career growth prospects in the rapidly evolving field of cybersecurity.



“The activation of the 228th COG is not just a strategic enhancement but also a major boost for career development within our ranks,” said Lt. Col. Joseph Ogle, 119th COS commander. “This will provide our skilled personnel with expanded career paths and recognition for their vital contributions to national security.”



The 228th COG is expected to play a critical role in safeguarding the nation’s cyber infrastructure, reinforcing the Air National Guard's commitment to defending against evolving cyber threats. As it embarks on its mission, the group stands ready to leverage its unique integration of capabilities to meet the challenges of modern cyber warfare head-on.



“This activation marks a new chapter for the 134th ARW,” said Col. Smith. "By uniting our engineering, communications, and cyber warfare capabilities into one cohesive group, we are not only enhancing our operational efficiency but also setting a new standard for integrated cyber defense. Together, we will rise to the challenges of today’s digital battlefield and ensure security and integrity of our operations.”