Side by Side: Father and Son Share a Journey in Military Service

U.S Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Steve Dotson, Bioenvironmental Engineering specialist, and his son U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Braydon Dotson, Cyber Defense Operations Specialist, both assigned to the 179th Cyberspace Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, pose for a photo during the Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) medical mission at Browning High School in Browning, MT., July 24 2024. The medical IRT mission is a Department of Defense sponsored training event that links community partners with joint force partners to provide medical care for surrounding communities.

The Air National Guard is known for being like a family, and sometimes it’s literally in their blood.



“My favorite part of getting to serve together is the fulfillment I have felt,” said U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Braydon Dotson, Cyber Defense Operations technician assigned to the 179th Cyberspace Wing, Mansfield, Ohio. “From being a little kid and seeing him coming home in uniform, and now being able to do that alongside him has been a pretty great feeling.”



Braydon recently traveled to Browning, Montana, to serve alongside his dad during the Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield Innovative Readiness Program (IRT) on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation from July 15 - July 29, 2024.



The IRT mission provided no-cost medical care to the reservation and surrounding communities, serving over 3,200 patients through medical, vision, dental, behavioral health, and veterinary services throughout the two week mission.



Braydon’s role at the IRT was to maintain cyber/IT network services for critical personnel and to assist tribal health IT department with installation of new cabling and hardware to better assist the community. His dad, U.S. Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Steve Dotson, Bioenvironmental Engineering specialist assigned to the 179th Cyberspace Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, had a separate role. As the safety representative of the IRT, it was his job to ensure personnel performed duties safely, so they could provide services to the local community while identifying and mitigating any safety concerns throughout the IRT.



While they each had different roles at the IRT, both Braydon and Steve were extremely grateful to have this opportunity to serve together.



“When I saw this IRT mission was in Montana, I signed up and told my son he should do the same,” said Steve. “It is my last hoorah before I hang up my boots in April of 2025 after 37 years of service. This is my last IRT and this will be my son’s first.”



Braydon said that his dad was a huge influence in his decision to join the military.



“Dad definitely inspired me to join. He always said he'd never push any of us 3 boys to join, but even without pushing I knew pretty quickly joining the Ohio Air National Guard was something I wanted to do,” said Braydon. “Between the incredible stories he would tell us as kids, and the sense of pride that he had wearing the uniform and serving, it didn't take much convincing for me to raise my right hand.”



For Steve, getting to serve alongside his son is something he does not take for granted.



“I'm guessing not many members can say they are serving at the same time in the same unit as their child, I guess that makes me old,” Steve laughed. “I am very proud to be serving alongside my son, it’s a time that I will treasure for a lifetime.”