Historic First: 12th MLR Deploys Advanced Radar to Yonaguni for Resolute Dragon 24

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) C-2 delivered 12th Marine Littoral Regiment’s AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (TPS-80) to Camp Yonaguni, Okinawa, Japan, July 29, 2024, in support of exercise Resolute Dragon 24. This marks the first time the TPS-80 has been deployed to Yonaguni. The deployment was made possible through close coordination and a strong partnership between 12th MLR and the Japan Self-Defense Force, reinforcing mutual security objectives and enhancing regional stability.



The radar was deployed to support training with enhanced sensing and targeting data between 12th MLR and the JSDF during Resolute Dragon. This effort aims to enhance operational readiness in the region, underscoring the U.S. Marine Corps’ commitment to maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific through realistic training with innovative and proven technology.



“Operating the TPS-80 is a huge win for the MLR in strengthening our relationship with the JSDF, preparing for potential contingencies, strengthening our ability to integrate capabilities, and increasing multi-domain awareness and fires coordination,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Roy Shiflet, the target acquisition platoon commander for 12th MLR.



The TPS-80 is a multi-mission system designed to provide advanced air surveillance, ground surveillance, and weapons control capabilities from a single, mobile platform. It is built to meet the evolving needs of the Marine Corps and is ideal for Marine Littoral Regiments to provide enhanced sensing and targeting capabilities to the joint force.



“During Resolute Dragon 24, the TPS-80 will be utilized by 12th MLR and the JSDF to enhance situational awareness by supporting comprehensive detection and tracking across air, land, and maritime domains," said Lt. Col Joseph Mozzi, the fire support coordinator for 12th MLR. “This will significantly boost multi-domain operations and overall battlespace awareness throughout the exercise.”



"The opportunity to train alongside our JSDF counterparts while utilizing the TPS-80 in real-world conditions is extremely valuable. It ensures we gain essential experience and are fully prepared to use this technology in any situation alongside our Japanese allies,” stated Sgt. Jacob Pesl, a field artillery radar operator with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment.



This is the first-time 12th MLR has participated in a Resolute Dragon exercise since its redesignated in November 2023. Resolute Dragon 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain.



