NRC Fargo participates at the Fargo AirSho

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA (July 27, 2024) The Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform in Fargo, ND during the Fargo AirSho. The airshow draws more than 30,000 spectators from the United States and Canada. The Blue Angels is the Navy and Marine Corps' premier flight demonstration squadron, performing in 32 show sights annually. Navy Weeks consist of a series of events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people and its importance to national security and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Strong/Released)

After a three-year hiatus, the Fargo AirSho has made its’ highly anticipated return to the Hector International Airport, July 27 and 28, 2024. The air show hosted the United States Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron The Blue Angels, a returning fan-favorite. Making an appearance for the first time at the show, the U.S. Air Force F-22 Demonstration Team highlighted the unique capabilities of the world’s premier 5th generation fighter aircraft.

“The Fargo AirSho showcases air assets from both civilian and military to the general public, where they can come out and have fun.” said Lt. Cmdr Steve Whatley, commanding officer Navy Reserve Center Fargo.

The two-day celebration of aviation brings in more than 30,000 visitors. This is the first show in over three years and brought in visitors from all over the country, as well as the local community.

“The local community is very excited about the air show!” said Whatley. “This generates a lot of interest and I think you’ll see that it’s going to be a large crowd. I’ve been meeting with leadership from the Fargo Airsho monthly leading up to this and they’ve been providing updates on ticket sales. They said they’re on track to have the best air show they’ve ever had.”

The Blue Angels were the headlining act and performed during the last hour of the show. They flew in close formation while delivering jaw dropping aerobatics. They flew F/A-18 Super Hornets, with an appearance of a C-130J Super Hercules, affectionately known as Fat Albert.

“The Blue Angels are the most recognizable air performers in the entire world and I think that speaks a lot to what they do and who they are.” said Whatley. “Their ability to entertain and inspire the younger generation with the stuff they can do is just incredible. They provide such a great show they are always slated to go last, as the capstone event. They’re the event the airshow is built up to.”

In a place you don’t normally associate with Sailors, the Navy’s presence in Fargo was undeniable as commands from around the country came to participate in the festivities.

“The Airsho is the end event to the Fargo Navy Week.” said Whatley. “There have been events all week where Sailors from the Navy Reserve Center and Sailors from commands throughout the U.S. including USS North Dakota (SSN 784), USS Constitution, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Navy History and Heritage Command, Navy Band Great Lakes and the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. They’ve all been out and about throughout the community doing community service, meeting with leaders, having all kinds of events to go out and teach the local community what the navy is like. Remind them who we are.”