332d EMDS honoring the past, forging the future

“I will be faithful to my training and to the wisdom handed down to me by those who have gone before me,” said Maj. Gen. David N. W. Grant, the Air Surgeon of the U.S. Army Air Forces, on Nov. 26, 1943. This quote would later turn into a part of the Flight Nurses Creed. Taking pride in and learning from past medical professionals has been a part of the Department of the Air Force’s culture since 1943, and continues to hold true for one medical unit within the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.



The 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron boasts a distinguished history marked by exceptional adaptability and resilience. This legacy of overcoming adversity is not merely a chapter in its past but a cornerstone that continues to shape its current and future medical capabilities. For Airmen within the medical squadron, understanding this rich history is pivotal, as it highlights how they can enhance their operational effectiveness in today's deployed environment.



“The history of the 332nd in Iraq is quite profound” said a chief nurse assigned to the 332 EMDS. “It's a legacy that shows us how adaptable we can be and what great medical successes we’ve had. Even during an immediate attack, saving multiple lives and even relocating to another hospital.”



This attack took place during 2011 in Iraq. During this deployment, the squadron faced significant challenges in maintaining full operational capacity while simultaneously providing critical emergency services. The demands placed on the team were immense, as they had to balance routine medical operations with the urgent needs arising from an active combat zone.

Amidst combat operations, the squadron faced a situation where insurgents overran an American checkpoint, resulting in the deaths of approximately eight Iraqi soldiers and injuring at least 40 more. In the immediate aftermath, the medical squadron was swiftly tasked with the responsibility of caring for the rapidly incoming casualties.



Throughout their deployment, the doctors and nurses treated over 1,000 patients, including both U.S. servicemembers and Iraqi civilians. Of these, around 400 required surgical intervention, underscoring the demanding nature of their work. The squadron’s capacity to deliver comprehensive medical care under such pressure not only demonstrates their technical skill but also their unwavering dedication to their mission and patients.

Medical Airmen today take the time to understand the challenges that their predecessors faced during Operation Enduring Freedom and how their hard work showcases their commitment to excellence.



“When you look at the greatness of the past it just seems unbelievable that you would ever be considered amongst the ranks,” said Korona. “We’re just hoping to continue to make the Air Force and the 332nd proud.”

Current Airmen are proud of their heritage and knowing it has prepared them to adapt to the evolving landscape of medical operations. They strive to better handle both anticipated and unforeseen obstacles with the same fortitude demonstrated before.



“It feels like I’m part of a legacy of honor,” said an aerospace medical technician with the 332 EMDS. “We have started small and continue to get bigger and bigger.”



The medical clinic offered to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing recently expanded to a new facility that boasts of more space and advanced technology.



“Having the available resources to provide care to the people that are making this mission happen, in a clinic so much bigger, is beyond rewarding,” continued Lynch.



The legacy of the 332nd serves as a testament to its strength and flexibility from both medical and many other units under the Red Tail’s name.

Medical, and many other units under the 332nd Red Tail’s name, have a legacy that serves as a testament of the strength that Airmen possess and the feats that they are capable of accomplishing.



“The lives that were saved during this unit’s time in Iraq and the impact on the country is hard to build upon,” said Col David Eisenach, 332 EMDS commander. “They set the standard for what a combat medic is capable of during the crucial times that we are called upon. While I hope that we are never put in a situation where we need to outdo them, I know that my team will continue to raise the standard for combat medics.”



For more information on this operation please see the links below:

Balad hospital closes while redefining combat medicine > Air Force Medical Service > Display (af.mil)

