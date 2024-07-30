Coast Guard Cutter Thetis returns home after 75-day patrol in the Windward Passage and Florida Straits

Courtesy Photo | Coast Guard Cutter Thetis (WMEC 910) patrols the Windward Passage, June 15, 2024....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Coast Guard Cutter Thetis (WMEC 910) patrols the Windward Passage, June 15, 2024. Thetis’ crew conducted a 75-day maritime safety and security patrol in the Windward Passage and Florida Straits. (U.S. Coast Guard photo provided by Ensign Kevin Wong) see less | View Image Page

KEY WEST, Fla. — The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Thetis (WMEC 910) returned to their home port in Key West, Friday, following a 75-day migrant interdiction patrol in the Windward Passage and South Florida Straits.



Thetis’ crew deployed in support of Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry while patrolling in the Seventh Coast Guard District’s area of operations. Crew members carried out maritime safety and security operations aimed at safeguarding lives at sea and upholding U.S. maritime regulations.



During two separate interdictions made by Thetis crew members and Coast Guard Station Key West personnel, 44 Cuban migrants were interdicted while attempting to reach the U.S. unlawfully by sea.



In addition, Thetis crew members cared for and repatriated 197 Haitian migrants after they were transferred aboard from Coast Guard Cutter Valiant (WMEC 621).



Thetis also embarked two suspected drug smugglers and seized contraband after a transfer with Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos (WPC 1118).



While deployed, Thetis crew members had the opportunity to work with the Haitian Coast Guard, providing assessments of their vessels and capabilities. The collaboration served to strengthen an important regional partnership with the Caribbean nation.



During a port-of-call in Puerta Plata, Dominican Republic, crew members volunteered to help the Fundación Casa Niños Felices, a local orphanage for Dominican children. Thetis crew members assembled fitness and sports equipment for the children, which upgraded the orphanage’s recreational facility and created a long-lasting positive impact.



“This patrol was filled with diverse operations that highlighted the importance of the U.S. Coast Guard operating in the Windward Pass and South Florida Straits,” said Cmdr. Gavin Garcia, commanding officer of Thetis. “I could not be more pleased with the performance of the men and women on board and their ability to overcome adversity, resulting in a resoundingly successful patrol.”



Thetis is a 270-foot, Famous-class medium endurance cutter with a crew of 100. The cutter’s primary missions are counter-narcotics and migrant interdiction operations, living marine resources protection, and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.



For information on how to join the U.S. Coast Guard, visit GoCoastGuard.com to learn about active duty, reserve, officer, and enlisted opportunities. Information on how to apply to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy can be found at https://uscga.edu.



-USCG-