Historic Deployment: First time in 70 years, the Wyoming Army Guard 2-300th Field Artillery Regiment deploys together

Photo By Joseph Coslett | Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon speaks to Soldiers of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery,...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Coslett | Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon speaks to Soldiers of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2-300th Field Artillery Regiment, during a send-off ceremony in Casper, Wyoming, July 30, 2024. The Wyoming National Guard conducted send-off ceremonies for the 2-300th in Torrington, Gillette, Lander and Casper to support the Soldiers and families during their eighth deployment in the last 20 years. (U.S. Wyoming Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.) see less | View Image Page

The Wyoming National Guard held send-off ceremonies for different batteries of the 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment in Torrington, Gillette, Lander and Casper on July 30, 2024, supporting the Soldiers and their families as they embark on their eighth deployment in the past 20 years.



The send-off ceremony formally recognizes the Soldiers and their families who are about to deploy. It also demonstrates that they have the full support of their community, leadership and loved ones, according to Lt. Col. Michael Kingman, 2-300th commander. This is the first full battalion deployment in over 70 years to conduct a field artillery mission.



“This deployment marks the eighth time since September 11, 2001, that this formation has answered the nation's call,” Kingman said. “Most of those deployments involved only portions of the battalion. This mission marks the first time the battalion has deployed as an integrated whole on a field artillery mission since the Korean War.”



More than 360 Soldiers will deploy to several Middle Eastern countries to support Operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve.



The ceremony started with the arrival of the official party.



Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon presided over the ceremonies, joined by Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, Wyoming adjutant general, Chief Master Sgt. Josh Moore, command senior enlisted leader for the Wyoming Guard, Lt. Col. Michael Kingman, 2-300th commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Spencer Jolly, 2-300th command sergeant major, along with other battery and company leadership.



In the next part of the ceremony, Governor Gordon, General Porter, and Lieutenant Colonel Kingman shared their commitment to support and gratitude.



Since taking office in 2019, the governor has made it a point to personally send off each service member and their families during deployments. He shared his thoughts with the Soldiers.



“You are Wyoming proud, Wyoming strong, Wyoming proficient and Wyoming professional,” the governor said. “Thank you. All of us at home, your families, and all of us will know you are protecting us. We thank you from the depths of our hearts, from the bottom of our souls.”



Governor Gordon also expressed his commitment to the families.



“We feel that as much service as our men and women on the front lines give, it is also their families that stand watch,” he said. “We will stand 100 percent with the families as well. Thank you to every family member for your service.”



General Porter spoke about the 2-300th's rich history of serving the nation.



“For over 136 years, Wyoming citizen Soldiers have raised their right hands and said, ‘I will do the nation's bidding. I will wear the cloth of my country and go forth to do what needs to be done,’” the general said. “That is an incredible sacrifice, and I deeply appreciate all of you here in the community who are here to congratulate and recognize that sacrifice.”



General Porter also highlighted the role of Soldiers as community members.



“They are also mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, friends, family members, coaches, ministers and teachers. Our guardsmen and women are an indelible part of the community, and when they leave, they leave a gap,” Porter said. "We will fill this gap for you. We will ensure your community is safe while you deploy, and more importantly, we will ensure your families are taken care of.”



Lieutenant Colonel Kingman also thanked the families for their sacrifices and encouraged families to reach out if they need assistance.



“It's been said, and I believe it to be true, that they have the tougher task, staying behind,” he said. “For the Soldier who goes forward, time often flies. We will be mission-focused here very soon, and these 60 days will go by quickly because we will be busy. But for all the friends and family at home facing the daily grind, they will be going through that without the needed support from their loved ones at their side. I encourage you all to not suffer in silence. If you need someone to talk to, need encouragement, need a hot water heater fixed, or if a door won't close properly—whatever it is—reach out. We have someone who is not only willing but eager to assist in solving whatever problem comes up.”



The following segments are long-standing traditions of presenting an “Entering Wyoming” highway sign, the Wyoming flag and casing the 2-300th colors.



An “Entering Wyoming” highway sign was presented to each battery. The sign will be displayed at each headquarters. Similar signs have been given to every Wyoming Army National Guard unit that has deployed since the Korean War.



“For the Wyoming National Guard, this sign serves as a visual reminder to all who enter the area that they are in Cowboy Guard territory,” said 1st Lt. Chad Onthank, 920th Forward Support Command executive officer.



Next, the governor presented the Wyoming flag to the 2-300th to remind each Soldier that those Wyomingites at home are with you every step of the way.



Finally, Kingman and Jolly cased the battalion colors to show the unit has a mission forward and will deploy.



For the deployment, Kingman issued a challenge to his Soldiers.



“I am committed to ensuring that you have the best possible leadership and training every step of the way,” he said. “I am confident that if you work hard, are a good teammate, and keep a positive attitude, we can all come out of this experience as better friends, spouses, parents, Soldiers and human beings.”