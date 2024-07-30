JBSA to host hiring event in San Antonio

Courtesy Photo | Visual flyer of the Joint Base San Antonio Hiring Event to be held at the Norris...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Visual flyer of the Joint Base San Antonio Hiring Event to be held at the Norris Conference Center, San Antonio, on Aug. 14, 2024. (U.S. Air Force courtesy graphic) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Joint Base San Antonio is hosting a free hiring event at the Norris Conference Center in San Antonio, Aug. 14, 2024.



Open positions include, but are not limited to, law enforcement, engineering, plumbers, animal caretakers, finance, communications and more.



According to Walter Rogers, 802nd Force Support Squadron JBSA recruiting, marketing and retention specialist, there are over 400 vacancies to be filled.



“We are looking to achieve a 95 percent manning rate to relieve some of the stress on staffs at all levels,” Rogers said. “We are recruiting for high quality candidates who want to be a part of and support a premier installation in the Department of Defense.”



Rogers said these hiring events happen twice a year and they are also working to host smaller job fairs in the future based on specific skill sets.



The goal is to facilitate face-to-face interactions between hiring managers and job seekers, according to Patricia Nichols, 802nd FSS JBSA civilian personnel officer.



Attendees can expect to see a wide variety of JBSA organizations, such as civil engineers, security forces, logistics, force support, aircraft maintenance, medical, intelligence and more, Nichols said.



People who are interested can register for the event on Eventbrite or by using the QR code shown on the flyer, however it isn’t mandatory. Job seekers can show up to the event with their resume in hand to participate.



Tina Goodyear, 802nd FSS civilian personnel resource management specialist, said that people looking for a position should bring at least five copies of their resume, copies of their DD form 214s, Veterans Affairs disability rating or schedule A letter (if applicable), any transcripts in case there are education requirements and patience.



“There may be wait times to speak to managers, conduct interviews, or receive a job offer,” she said. “But people should come because it gives them the opportunity to showcase their skills in a face-to-face setting, participate in interviews and potentially walk out of the door with a tentative job offer.”



To minimize wait times, it is encouraged people register for the event beforehand, Goodyear said.



There will also be support organizations on-hand who can assist with resume preparation and training opportunities, according to Goodyear.



To register for the JBSA hiring event, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jbsa-hiring-event-14-august-2024-tickets-933880229907?utm_experiment=test_share_listing&aff=ebdsshios



For more information about Joint Base San Antonio, visit: https://www.jbsa.mil/ or follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/JointBaseSanAntonio.



“Special thank you to the Air Force Civilian Personnel Center for their partnership, which makes hiring at this event possible, and to our senior leadership for their support,” Nichols said.