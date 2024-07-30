Six children graduate from NASK Child Development Center

Photo By Rod Hafemeister | Six children graduated from the Naval Air Station Kingsville Child Development...... read more read more Photo By Rod Hafemeister | Six children graduated from the Naval Air Station Kingsville Child Development Ceremony Pre-K program on July 26, the first time the center has held a formal graduation. From left, they are Nikolas Nuncio, Raymond Emery, Rylee Blocher, Theodore Blocher, Ares Mendez and Kyla Gutierrez. see less | View Image Page

The Naval Air Station Kingsville’s Child Development Center held a first-of-its-kind graduation ceremony July 26 for six children that are moving on to traditional schools – either kindergarten or Pre-K programs.

“Today is a celebration of not only the children’s accomplishments but also the support and love of their families,” said Carmen Tankersley, the CDC director, speaking to families.

“Your encouragement and involvement have played a crucial role in your child’s development and we are deeply grateful for your partnership.”

The NASK CDC is one of the few accredited facilities in the region, with a full teaching curriculum as opposed to daycare.

“The goal is for those leaving here for kindergarten are really ready for kindergarten,” said Sally Macias, who, as NASK school liaison officer, works with both the CDC and area schools.

“Coming from here makes the transition easier.”

The CDC is available to both military and civilian employees at the air station. And the kids can start not long after they are born.

“Most of these graduates have been here since they were six weeks old,” Tankersley said.

The graduates wore traditional caps and gowns and each received a graduation certificate.

CDC staff members start with a 12-week training process – and most of the staff has been at the CDC an average of eight years.

Tankersley and another staffer each have master’s degrees in early childhood education; another has a doctorate and a fourth has an associate’s degree.

All Navy CDC programs use The Creative Curriculum, a standard curriculum model designed to support individualized planning for children while guiding their learning as meaningful and purposeful experiences.

This research-based curriculum approach fosters early brain development and school success, thus providing continuity for military families adapting to frequent moves between installations.

The NASK CDC can accommodate up to 48 children, ages six weeks to five years old. Applicants can usually get children into the program within a week of applying, Tankersley said.

She commended the CDC staff for their hard work and commitment, acting as guiding hands and nurturing hearts for the children.

“We’re excited to see what the future holds for these bright young stars and are honored to have been a part of their early journey,” she said.