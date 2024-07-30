Hold on to your toolkits: DM hosts new course

The 55th Electronic Combat Group and the 355th Maintenance Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base launched an in-house Federal Aviation Administration Airframe and Powerplant training course July 8-19.



This program will provide maintenance members with a certification that enhances their technical proficiency and career prospects, both within the U.S. Air Force and in the civilian sector.



Traditionally, Air Force members seeking their FAA A&P certification went on permissive temporary duty and utilized 75%-100% of their Air Force Credentialing Opportunities On-Line funds. This course allows members to take the necessary tests for free.



"This license gives the ability and the training required for everyone to do their entire maintenance package as Mission Ready Airmen,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Hurley, 55th ECG chief inspector. “The end goal is to streamline this process and designate a centralized location to have all [maintenance] career field members go to get their A&P license.



“That's why we created this program—to showcase to the larger force that this works, this is efficient, this is how we want it to be,” continued Hurley. “We aim to establish a schoolhouse where members can go TDY to get their A&P and get their certification."



The new program offers a comprehensive training package that includes:



FAA Certification to Proctor Tests: The initiative has secured FAA certification to proctor all FAA written tests for active duty members, retirees, and their families at no cost. Typically, these tests would cost $175 each if taken off-base.



Training Aircraft: The program has acquired a Cessna 172 from the United States Air Force Academy to be used as a practical training aid.



Structured Course: The course spans two weeks and combines classroom lectures with hands-on practical work in a specially equipped training room.



"This initiative also focuses on building a set of standardized operating procedures,” said Tech. Sgt. Aaron Chamberlain, 755th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron programs flight chief. “Other bases are already reaching out, asking how they can implement a similar program. We're trying to standardize the whole process so everything's already built—all they need is an aircraft and the resources they already have on base to start doing the same thing."



This program is offered free of charge to all members of the 55th ECG and for a fee of $650 to members of the 355th MXG—a reduction from the typical cost of $4,500.



This offers a cost effective way to improve Airmen capabilities, while also widening their knowledge of different assets.



"Every aspect of aircraft maintenance is incorporated into this license, setting us apart by lowering our footprint downrange,” said Hurley. “Instead of bringing all these specialties and different career fields, we can hand-select a few members to handle everything on the aircraft."



By providing this training in-house, the Air Force is ensuring that Airmen have the opportunity to enhance their technical skills and obtain their FAA A&P certification while serving. It is all systems go for a brighter, better-trained tomorrow.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 Story ID: 477681 Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US