Navy Admiral Visits with North Dakota State University Students and Research Institutions

Fargo, North Dakota – Admiral Stuart Munsch, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Commander, Allied Joint Force Command Naples, visited North Dakota State University during Fargo Navy Week 2024 to highlight the Navy’s commitment to education and research partnerships.



The visit provided an opportunity to engage with students, faculty, and administrators, showcasing the Navy as a leader in innovation and career opportunities.



Admiral Munsch emphasized the Navy’s reliance on cutting-edge research and development to maintain its technological superiority. He lauded the contributions of North Dakota’s academic institutions to naval advancements and stressed the importance of fostering strong partnerships between the Navy and academia.



“The Bison of North Dakota State University are a hub of innovation and intellectual talent,” said Admiral Munsch. “Our visit underscored the Navy’s on-going commitment to investing in the next generation of leaders and scientists. By working together, we can address complex challenges and ensure our Navy remains at the forefront of technology and operational excellence.”



During his visit, the Admiral toured the University’s Barnacle Research Laboratory, a unique and state of the art research institution. Partnering with the Office of Naval Research, the laboratory is developing solutions to marine growth problems Navy warships and submarines face at sea.



Munsch also met with students participating in other Navy-funded grant programs and discussed potential areas for future collaboration. He also highlighted the Navy as a premier employer, offering a wide range of career paths for graduates in fields such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).



Admiral Munsch also had an opportunity to meet with North Dakota State University's football team to discuss leadership on and off the field.



“As you grow up and look back at your time playing football for this team, you’ll realize that while it's all about football now, one day it will all be about the character you developed on this field,” said Munsch. “The culture of the team and the leadership and values you develop now will carry you forward for the rest of your life.”



Fargo Navy Week provided a platform to strengthen the Navy’s ties with the North Dakota community and inspire future generations to serve their country, in and out of uniform.

