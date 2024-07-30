The History and The Heroes

Dyess Air Force Base, Texas – For nearly a century, the number “436” has echoed a historical testament to air power, air superiority, and U.S. air combat capability. It’s history traces back to World War I, projecting U.S. dominance during brave missions in defense of national security. The stories and brave accomplishments if it’s service members, some untold, enabled the U.S. to secure many airborne victories throughout World War II.



These victories live on through the 436th Training Squadron, whose mission today is to provide combat capability through education and training. As the Air Force’s premier center for excellence, the 436th TRS trains today’s Airmen to optimize their performance in the execution of their duties at home, in deployed locations, and around the world.



The 436th Training Squadron is descended from the 88th Aero Squadron, which was a part of the 7th Bombardment Group. Prior to the outbreak of hostilities between the U.S. and Japan, the 7th BG was tasked to move to the Philippines as part of the defense of that nation. The 88th AS flew from the west coast to Hawaii, landing on the morning of Dember 7th 1941. It is the unit that is often depicted in movies about the Pearl Harbor attack. Moving on to the southwest Pacific the 88th AS was redesignated as the 436th Bombardment Squadron, still attached to the 7th BG, in April of 1942



It doesn’t go without say, that the 436th TRS stands on the shoulders of giants. Giants who once soared the skies in defense of the nation, projecting that very excellence against U.S. adversaries during World War II.



As Part of the 436th Bombardment Squadron, from with the 436th TRS stems, many of our nation’s heroes embarked to secure the elimination of priority targets during WWII.



Heroes such as U.S. Army Air Forces Pilot 2nd Lt. John E. McLauchlen Jr., of Detroit, Michigan, served as a pilot of the B-24J Liberator during the war. In December 1943, McLauchlen was a member of the 436th BS, 7th BG during World War II.



Another giant, U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Harold L. Seifreid, served in the 436th BS, 7th BG as crew member along with 2nd Lt. McLauchlen as a B-24J Liberator radio operator.



U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Frank J. Tedone 436th BS B-24J Liberator gunner, was also a crewmember along with 2nd Lt. McLauchlen and Tech. Sgt. Seifreid. Seifried, an East Hartford, Connecticut native, joined the service in 1942 as a member of the 436th BS after graduating from East Hartford High School.



On Dec. 1, 1942, these men, along with several other crewmembers, were serving aboard a B-24J Liberator bomber named Apocalypse while on a bombing mission from Panagarh, India, to the Insein Railroad Yard north of Rangoon, Burma. After successfully reaching the designated target, McLauchlen’s plane was reportedly hit by anti-aircraft fire, causing the left wing to burst into flames. Witnesses from another aircraft noted seeing McLauchlen’s aircraft enter a steep dive while disappearing below the clouds. It was noted that three enemy aircraft were also seen following the crippled plane into the clouds, and U.S. forces lost all contact with the Liberator. The remains of the crew were not recovered or identified after the war, and they were all later declared Missing In Action.



However, after being identified later through DNA analysis, 2nd Lt. McLauchlen was interred at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, via Past-Conflict Repatriation July 8, 2024. Tech. Sgt. Seifreid is memorialized on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines, Staff Sgt. Tedone’s remains were recently identified and are to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in spring of 2025.



The 436th was deactivated in early 1946 and reactivated soon after, as a part of the 7th BG and then the 7th Bomb Wing, flying B-29s and then B-36 Peacemakers. The 436th BS was deactivated again in 1963 and reactivated in 1986 as the 436th Strategic Training Squadron at Carswell AFB, Texas. Following major Air Force realignment in 1992 the unit became the 436th TRS, as a Direct Reporting Unit of the Air Combat Command. It in 1993 it moved to Dyess AFB, along with the 7th BW. 436th TRS is currently a geographically separate unit of the 552nd Air Control Wing at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.



All gave some, the members of the Apocalypse gave all. Because of heroes like the crew members of the Apocalypse, the U.S. Armed Forces, U.S. Air Force, and more specifically, the 436th TRS have an example to model after, setting the bar even higher to project air power around the globe.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 16:10 Story ID: 477678 Location: ABILENE, TEXAS, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The History and The Heroes, by SSgt Tyrell Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.