Luke AFB welcomes ACC Command Chief

Photo By Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson | U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Dave Wolfe, Air Combat Command, listens to Luke Air Force Base senior noncommissioned officers from the 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, Jul. 26, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Wolfe toured the world's premier fighter wing to gain insight on their mission, on how the world's greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen are trained, and sparked dialogue on developing Airmen for the era of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz.— U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Dave Wolfe, Air Combat Command, visited the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, July 25-26, 2024.



Wolfe toured the world’s premier fighter wing to gain insight on their mission, on how the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen are trained, and sparked dialogue on developing Airmen for the era of Great Power Competition.



Upon arrival, Wolfe received briefings on range management and the Luke 2035 plan, which provides a breakdown of the planned evolution of the base.



Part of this plan includes an initiative called Agile Panther, a strategy that will double F-35A Lightning II pilot production across the entire F-35 Formal Training Unit enterprise by 2028, reducing the gap between requirements and production while maintaining quality.



“Initiatives like the ones underway at Luke AFB reflect the critical advancements that are necessary to meet the pacing challenges we face,” said Wolfe. “It is essential we ensure our Air Force remains innovative and responsive in an increasingly competitive global environment.”



During breakfast at the Hensmann Dining Facility with the first sergeants on base, Wolfe provided guidance on the importance of their role and answered questions about agile combat employment.



“Agile combat employment and being a mission ready Airman involves peripheral vision,” said Wolfe. “It is finding out what you are going to need to do that’s outside your comfort zone when the time comes and working now to be prepared for it.”



Senior noncommissioned officers from various career fields across base met with Wolfe for a professional enhancement seminar to provide mentorship on subjects including career progression, comprehensive Airman fitness and leadership skills.



“The impact you can have as a Senior NCO to shape others and solve problems is incredibly rewarding, but it comes with its own set of hurdles,” said Wolfe. “You must be prepared to fully meet the Air Force’s demands with unwavering commitment.”



Wolfe recognized outstanding Airmen and their supervisors who went above and beyond to accomplish the mission while immersing himself in various units across the base, including the 56th Maintenance Group and the ACC Training Support Squadron Detachment 9.



Finally, Wolfe attended the SNCO Induction Ceremony on base, where he spoke about his visit. “It’s a pleasure to come visit another amazing part of our Air Force,” said Wolfe. “This was my first visit to Luke in my entire career, and I am impressed by the professionalism, the attitude, and initiatives that feed ACC and the rest of the Air Force.”