Travis delivers humanitarian aid to Central America 

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – U.S. Airmen assigned to the 21st Airlift Squadron delivered humanitarian aid cargo to Central America in support of the Denton Program July 29.



The Denton Program is a DoD initiative that facilitates the transportation of humanitarian aid from U.S.-based Non-Governmental Organizations to developing nations to alleviate human suffering.



The combined humanitarian efforts involved transporting 94,100 pounds of essential supplies from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, and Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, to Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, and Cooperative Security Location, Comalapa, El Salvador. The shipment included clothing, household goods, medical supplies, toys, school supplies and other essential daily items.





According to Ken Hundemer, Denton Operations manager, a variety of aircraft are used for delivery, including C-17s, C-130s, C-5s, tanker aircraft and commercial carriers contracted out to the DoD to transport validated cargo. Additionally, cargo can also be transported on U.S. Navy ships.



Over the last few years, Travis AFB played a key role in distributing numerous aid packages through the program. This recent delivery is the second time this year that Team Travis successfully transported humanitarian supplies, both the 60th and the 349th Air Mobility Wings participating in past missions.



“The C-17 mission involves transporting cargo and personnel around the world in support of USAF strategic airlift missions, but having the opportunity to move cargo specifically dedicated to providing humanitarian aid for our neighboring nations has been a rewarding experience,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Ashley Wright, 21st AS C-17 Globemaster III pilot.



For more information on the Denton Program, visit https://www.ustranscom.mil/mov/denton.cfm.

