CNO makes pivotal visit to Huntington Hall

Photo By Telly Myles | Cmdr. Kurt Davis, Executive Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown briefs Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti during a pivotal visit to Huntington Hall to assess Quality of Service (QoS) initiatives and engage with Navy leadership at Newport News, Virginia, July 31, 2024.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti made a pivotal visit to Huntington Hall to assess Quality of Service (QoS) initiatives and engage with Navy leadership at Newport News, Virginia, July 31, 2024.



Cmdr. Kurt Davis, Executive Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and Command Master Chief Mike Avallone, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News welcomed the CNO and provided an overview of ongoing efforts to enhance the lives of Sailors stationed in Newport News and are housed at Huntington Hall. A primary focus of the discussion centered on ongoing improvements to living conditions during critical ship lifecycle phases such as Pre-Commissioning, Refueling Complex Overhaul, and Decommissioning at Newport News Shipbuilding a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries.



"We're committed to providing our Sailors with the best possible environment to live and work," said Avallone. "This includes ensuring access to nutritious food options, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, and comfortable living spaces."



Specific initiatives discussed during the visit included:



• Living Conditions: Improvements and upgrades to furniture, televisions, and kitchen appliances and equipment.

• 24-Hour Fitness Centers: Increasing gym availability to accommodate Sailors' varying schedules and encourage regular exercise.

• New Fitness Equipment: Investing in modern workout equipment to enhance the overall fitness experience for Sailors.



Accompanied by Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, Deputy Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. Gumbleton, took the time to pull Avallone aside. "We specifically discussed the food options for Sailors in Huntington Hall and how we can possibly improve it," said Avallone. "The everyday challenges of Sailors work life balance is something the Vice Admiral stressed as a need to improve and making improvements now will impact the future of how our Sailors perform when we need to take the fight to our opponents."



The visit to Huntington Hall is part of a broader Navy-wide initiative to prioritize Sailor well-being and address challenges faced by personnel serving in demanding environments.