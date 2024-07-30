Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNO makes pivotal visit to Huntington Hall

    CNO makes pivotal visit to Huntington Hall

    Photo By Telly Myles | Cmdr. Kurt Davis, Executive Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown briefs Chief of...... read more read more

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Story by Telly Myles 

    Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti made a pivotal visit to Huntington Hall to assess Quality of Service (QoS) initiatives and engage with Navy leadership at Newport News, Virginia, July 31, 2024.

    Cmdr. Kurt Davis, Executive Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and Command Master Chief Mike Avallone, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News welcomed the CNO and provided an overview of ongoing efforts to enhance the lives of Sailors stationed in Newport News and are housed at Huntington Hall. A primary focus of the discussion centered on ongoing improvements to living conditions during critical ship lifecycle phases such as Pre-Commissioning, Refueling Complex Overhaul, and Decommissioning at Newport News Shipbuilding a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries.

    "We're committed to providing our Sailors with the best possible environment to live and work," said Avallone. "This includes ensuring access to nutritious food options, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, and comfortable living spaces."

    Specific initiatives discussed during the visit included:

    • Living Conditions: Improvements and upgrades to furniture, televisions, and kitchen appliances and equipment.
    • 24-Hour Fitness Centers: Increasing gym availability to accommodate Sailors' varying schedules and encourage regular exercise.
    • New Fitness Equipment: Investing in modern workout equipment to enhance the overall fitness experience for Sailors.

    Accompanied by Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, Deputy Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. Gumbleton, took the time to pull Avallone aside. "We specifically discussed the food options for Sailors in Huntington Hall and how we can possibly improve it," said Avallone. "The everyday challenges of Sailors work life balance is something the Vice Admiral stressed as a need to improve and making improvements now will impact the future of how our Sailors perform when we need to take the fight to our opponents."

    The visit to Huntington Hall is part of a broader Navy-wide initiative to prioritize Sailor well-being and address challenges faced by personnel serving in demanding environments.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 13:40
    Story ID: 477658
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO makes pivotal visit to Huntington Hall, by Telly Myles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    CNO makes pivotal visit to Huntington Hall
    CNO makes pivotal visit to Huntington Hall
    CNO makes pivotal visit to Huntington Hall
    CNO makes pivotal visit to Huntington Hall
    CNO makes pivotal visit to Huntington Hall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Huntington Hall
    CNO
    SUPSHIPNN
    QOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download