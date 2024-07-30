Gaining Strength from Social Wellness

By Benjamin Horn

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center



Computer-based technology is extraordinary and helpful, but screens don’t replace the benefits of face-to-face interactions. In a time of increasingly attractive and-easy to-use technology where users don’t always need to interact with each other, our nation suffers from loneliness. Social wellness is as vital as ever.



Social Wellness Month is observed around the world, including at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, with initiatives headed by Staff Resiliency Services.



“The Resiliency program supports the psychological safety, resilience, and readiness of all staff at WRNMMC. We aim to help reduce staff fatigue and burnout while boosting morale,” shares Shantrell Hamilton, chief of Resiliency/Program Manager of the Staff Resiliency Program.



“We work as a team to provide services such as individual resiliency coaching sessions, unit morale checks, sensing sessions, informal mediation, and trainings and workshops on topics such as stress management/burnout, conflict resolution, emotional intelligence, team building, positive leadership, and other subjects based on request,” Hamilton added.



As our nation, including members of the Walter Reed community, navigates the loneliness epidemic, Sonja Simzak, Health Outreach Coordinator of the Staff Resiliency Services, relates many opportunities to locate outlets in the community.



“Looking for opportunities to make connections would be beneficial, whether it be volunteering for a committee at work or joining a group focused on a hobby like hiking, knitting, or a cooking class,” says Simzak. “Getting active in your community by volunteering at your local animal shelter, local library, or place of worship is another fantastic way to meet people who may share similar interests.”



As Social Wellness Month comes to an end, it is important to remember that our social engagement is valuable to our health. Building on this month’s, Staff Resiliency Services is hosting a Happiness Challenge for the month of August. In the past, Staff Resiliency Services has provided guidance for members of the Walter Reed Community for building and maintaining relationships, growing joy, and practicing mindfulness.



Hamilton is optimistic about the future of Staff Resiliency Services, which can provide guidance and tools to elevate the spirits of those people in the Walter Reed community who may be carrying heavy feelings throughout the workday.



“..We look forward to building our program within the NCR as it can help minimize the number of people that may feel isolated or lonely within their working environments.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 13:23 Story ID: 477652 Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gaining Strength from Social Wellness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.