NMRTC Camp Lejeune awarded for exceptional health promotion and wellness programs

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. - Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune has been awarded the 2023 Blue H Navy Surgeon General’s Health Promotion and Wellness Award, Gold Star level, in recognition for excellence in workplace health promotion and wellness programs July 2, 2024.



The Blue H Award, managed by the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command and Defense Centers for Public Health-Portsmouth, surveys commands health promotion policies, activities, challenges, and outcomes. Assessed areas include responsible drinking, healthy eating, active living, psychological health, sexual health, tobacco free living, and weight management.



“This award encourages and rewards the promotion of health and wellness in both the Navy and Marine Corps organizations,” said Cmdr. Amy R. Clark, director for public health at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. “The programs offered by NMRTC CL support efforts to maintain a fit and ready force, as well as the health and well-being of beneficiaries and the [military treatment facility] staff.”



Participants competing for the award earn recognition at one of three levels based upon their adherence to set criteria. The Gold Star has the most stringent requirements.



“The command has received the top level, Gold Star, for the past seven years which is due to implementation and sustainment of wellness activities at the community-level, prevention services for patients, as well as health policies and activities for staff.”



Achieving the Gold Star requires the NMRTC staff to continuously work together throughout the year to ensure all the requirements are fulfilled to ensure the command’s best possible standing by the end of the year.



“The Health Promotions and Wellness team at NMRTC CL continuously looks for opportunities to engage with commands and the community. They are key drivers in the delivery and sustainment of health programs and new initiatives for the patients, community, and staff.”



To find out more about Health Promotion and Wellness programs with the medical center, call 910-451-3712 (Option #1), or visit the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center at https://www.med.navy.mil/Navy-Marine-Corps-Public-Health-Center/Pages/Home.

