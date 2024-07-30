On July 31st 2024, members of the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion performed a reenlistment ceremony in grand fashion with the Ariona Diamondbacks. Sergent First Class Tommy Canez and Staff Sergent Jose Molina from the Goodyear recruiting station received the Oath of Enlistment from The Phoenix West Recruiting Company Executive Officer, First Lieutenant Dylan Lanting. The event was witness by their family, teammates and thousands of proud Arizona Diamondback fans.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.02.2024 12:09 Story ID: 477641 Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US Hometown: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Phoenix based Army recruiter performed a reenlistment ceremony in grand fashion with the Ariona Diamondbacks, by Gabriel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.