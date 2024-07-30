Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix based Army recruiter performed a reenlistment ceremony in grand fashion with the Ariona Diamondbacks

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Story by Gabriel Betancourt 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    On July 31st 2024, members of the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion performed a reenlistment ceremony in grand fashion with the Ariona Diamondbacks. Sergent First Class Tommy Canez and Staff Sergent Jose Molina from the Goodyear recruiting station received the Oath of Enlistment from The Phoenix West Recruiting Company Executive Officer, First Lieutenant Dylan Lanting. The event was witness by their family, teammates and thousands of proud Arizona Diamondback fans.

    TAGS

    Army Arizona Diamondbacks

