Pa. Guard recruit named Soldier of the Cycle at basic training

Courtesy Photo | Pvt. Lukas Harris, right, a Pennsylvania Army National Guard recruit, receives the Soldier of the Cycle award at his Basic Combat Training graduation June 27, 2024, at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. (Courtesy photo)

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – A Pennsylvania Army National Guard recruit was recently named “Soldier of the Cycle” at his Basic Combat Training graduation.



Pvt. Lukas Harris, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, earned the distinction out of more than 200 other Soldiers in his company during BCT at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.



“I was certainly surprised when I was selected for Soldier of the Cycle,” Harris said in an email. “I always do my best and put my all into everything I do, but I was not expecting that recognition. I consider it an honor, and it is something I do not take lightly.”



Each basic training company’s drill sergeants select Soldier of the Cycle and Soldier Leader award recipients. They are chosen from the top performing Soldiers in the Army Combat Fitness Test, basic rifle marksmanship, course scores and leadership who then attend a grueling board judged by the drill sergeants.



“This is an amazing honor to be selected out of so many Soldiers from all components of the Army,” said Col. Christopher Hyman, chief of staff for the Army National Guard at the U.S. Army Training Center at Fort Jackson.



Harris was recognized during his company’s graduation on June 27, and he received an Army Achievement Medal.



A child of missionaries, Harris grew up in Welland, Ontario, Canada, and graduated from Welland Christian Academy in 2018.



He joined the Pennsylvania National Guard for several reasons.



“I wanted to serve my country, but I didn’t want my wife and kids to have to move around a lot if I went active duty,” he said. “I also joined because of the amazing education benefits offered in the Guard. Joining the Guard also gave me the opportunity to continue my career as a diesel technician while expanding my knowledge base into aviation.”



Harris is currently attending Advanced Individual Training at Fort Eustis, Virginia, to be a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter repairer/aircrew member.



After graduation – scheduled for Oct. 18 – he will be assigned to Detachment 4, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.