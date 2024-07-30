Air Force’s recent graduate programs launch the next generation of future leaders

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- With a legacy spanning over 40 years, the Air Force's Palace Acquire (PAQ) and COPPER CAP programs play a crucial role in building our civilian workforce.



The two-to-three-year comprehensive developmental programs recruit top candidates with wide-ranging potential, preparing them to become the next generation of Air and Space Force civilian leaders and professionals across 19 diverse career fields.



"Recent graduates are ideal candidates as they bring new ideas, innovative thinking, and creative critical thinking skills," said Jennifer Collins, Human Resource Specialist, Air Force Materiel Command. "Our interns are tech-savvy, enthusiastic learners with high energy and motivation, ready to become the next generation Air Force leaders."



These full-time training initiatives offer participants promotions, yearly salary increases based on performance and supervisor approval, and tuition reimbursement and assistance. Upon successful completion, graduates are guaranteed a permanent Air Force Civil Service position, making both PAQ and COPPER CAP powerful career-launching platforms.



The COPPER CAP program primarily targets recent graduates interested in contracting, providing specialized training in procurement processes, regulations, and policies. Participants receive formal and on-the-job training in requirements, solicitation preparation, price justification, negotiation, contract awards, and contract administration. COPPER CAP participants gain experience by helping to assist in purchasing goods and services for the U.S. Air Force.



The PAQ program targets recent graduates across mission critical occupations, including science and engineering, cyber security, financial management, program management, logistics, public affairs, and more.

PAQ and COPPER CAP participants have opportunities to lead projects, conduct research, and obtain certifications and clearances.



"These programs build our workforce with high-caliber employees and future leaders, not just for AFMC, but for the Air Force as a whole," Collins emphasized. “The programs also benefit AFMC by providing a pipeline of diverse, capable, and experienced personnel to fill critical vacancies.”



Collins oversees enterprise-wide recruitment, collaborating with AFMC centers to harmonize efforts ranging from advertising and branding to recruitment and hiring strategies.



"My goal is to streamline and enhance the recruitment process to support the Air Force’s overarching mission," Collins said.



Many program participants begin their civil service journey with the Premier College Intern Program (PCIP), a 10–12-week paid summer internship tailored for students before their senior year of college. This internship provides practical experience, and upon returning to school to finish their degrees, successful PCIP interns can be non-competitively converted into the PAQ or COPPER CAP recent graduate programs.



Alison Pierce, a PAQ Auditor with the Air Force Audit Agency, began the program June 2022. Pierce graduated from the University of Dayton, where she learned of the PCIP program.



"Participating in PCIP was pivotal for me," said Pierce. "It allowed me to gain invaluable experience during my senior year at the University of Dayton and eventually led to a full-time offer with the Air Force Audit Agency."



Pierce was offered a position with the PAQ program upon graduation. During her first year, she was recognized by the Auditor General for her assistance in the migration to Microsoft 365.



"The PAQ program has been instrumental in my career development," said Pierce. "Currently, I'm working on a project related to security clearances, ensuring compliance with Air Force guidance and supporting documentation."



Pierce is the only Air Force Audit Agency PAQ at Wright-Patterson. She receives mentoring from her supervisor and plans to continue her career with the Air Force.



"It's a challenging yet rewarding role, especially when dealing with complex audits like potential fraud cases with OSI [Office of Special Investigations]," said Pierce. "The mentorship and support I've received here at Wright-Patterson have been outstanding."



Noelle Rausch, a PAQ participant in the 88th Civil Engineer Group environmental office, learned about the program during her post-graduate job search. Rausch is a military spouse and moved to the Dayton area a few months after graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in May 2023.



“The interview process was great,” said Rausch. “It was unique because they asked me what I wanted my career to look like instead of just asking me about my skills.”



Rausch is six months into the program and working with the hazardous waste team on inspections.



“The PAQ program has helped me grow," said Rausch. “I’m able to participate in discussions with leadership, meet a lot of people, and have opportunities that I wouldn’t get on the outside.”



Former COPPER CAP participant Lee Mutschler, Special Assistant to the Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary (Contracting), Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary, began his Air Force civil service career in 2009 after graduating college.



Mutschler attended a career recruiting event where he learned about the COPPER CAP program and its benefits.



“In less than 15 years, the COPPER CAP springboarded me to the position I am in today…directly serving the highest functionals we have in contracting,” said Mutschler. “The best thing about the COPPER CAP program is that you get opportunities to be in a leadership role and take ownership in your work in a capacity that hardly anybody in such a short time in the industry side would get. It really shapes you to become a leader.”



Positions and locations vary based on the needs of the Air Force and Space Force missions, and hiring managers assist participants in finding a suitable fit. While most internships are conducted in person, the application process is designed to be flexible and accommodating.



Both the PAQ and COPPER CAP programs have the same basic requirements: individuals must be U.S. citizens and have a cumulative GPA of 2.95 or higher.



Applications for PAQ and COPPER CAP can be submitted through the Air Force Intern website, www.afintern.com, where candidates can upload their resumes and transcripts. Both programs are highly competitive, so early application and thorough preparation are encouraged.



For more information on launching a career with the Air Force Civilian Service through any of the intern or developmental programs, visit www.afciviliancareers.com.

