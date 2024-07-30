Navy Conduct All Hazard Exercise, Citadel Rumble 2024

Navy Region Southwest and all Navy installations in California and Nevada are participating in Citadel Rumble 2024, an annual all-hazard exercise conducted by Commander, Navy Installations Command. NRSW will conduct its annual exercise CR24 at installations July 30 – Aug. 8.



Exercise CR24 readies Navy installations for response and recovery before, during and after a natural disaster or other major all-hazards event.



The exercise provides training that improves Navy personnel’s knowledge and ability to react to potential no-notice disaster events and reminds families how to prepare and where to find Navy resources after an incident. It is conducted based on realistic scenarios including earthquakes, tsunamis and massive infrastructure damage to train our personnel to restore operational capabilities, protect and restore infrastructure, support Navy families and civil authorities.



Exercise CR24 is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise.



Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, and there should be no impact to traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.



For information about potential impacts due to the exercise, please visit individual installation social media pages.



For more information, contact Brian O’Rourke, Navy Region Southwest, brian.k.orourke.civ@us.navy.mil

