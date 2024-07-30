Pedrazoli Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Apprentice Leighton Pedrazoli graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Apprentice Leighton Pedrazoli graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) August 1, 2024. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Apprentice Leighton Pedrazoli graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) August 1, 2024.



Pedrazoli, from Little Elm, Texas, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to serve his country.



“It’s true that getting to travel, college benefits, and job security are all good reasons to join the military,” said Pedrazoli. “My decision to join was much more than that. I’ve always felt a sense of duty, and that I owe it to the country and the people back home that have fostered my development to give back in some way. Through service, I can do my part in protecting the freedoms of the people I love, and I hope, have a positive impact on our world.”



Pedrazoli, 20, graduated from Little Elm High School, where he played drums in the school band. Before joining the Navy, he attended North Central Texas College and spent a majority of his time improving his swimming and physical fitness requirements in preparation for the Navy.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Pedrazoli is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



The award, according to Pedrazoli, is the best possible first step to start his naval career.



“Being recognized and receiving the award made me realize that effort matters. There were definitely times during boot camp when it was tempting to take the easy route or just be lazy instead of being attentive to every detail. I didn’t think anyone noticed how hard I was trying, and at times I felt like it was pointless. When I realized I’d won, it showed me that hard work, attention to detail, and giving maximum effort whether someone else is watching or not is the right thing to do. It’s a lesson I’ll remember for the rest of my career.”



Pedrazoli’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Fire Controlman Aegis (FCA1) Lance Shupe, Engineman 1st Class (EN1) Elizabeth Rodriguez and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (HM1) Andrew Piazza. Each of them, along with his fellow recruits, had a role in motivating him through the 10-week process.



“My RDCs really helped me grow,” he said. “They challenged me and made me want to be better. For that I am appreciative of their guidance. Of course, I wouldn’t have been able to make it through each day without the support of the other recruits in my division. Any time I was struggling or felt unmotivated, they always went out of their way to lift me up and help me re-engage. We bonded so much during boot camp, and I’ve made friendships that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”



Piazza said his biggest challenge was learning how to work effectively with such a wide range of people.



“It was tough learning how to work with and accommodate the different communication styles of all the recruits in the division. Being in a position of leadership, I was tasked with ensuring the good order, discipline, and cohesiveness of everyone in our group was meeting the standard. While I struggled at first, over time I learned how to slow down and be more patient. I tried to be understanding and listen as much as possible in every interaction. By the end of training, I can honestly say I improved how I communicate and have learned to get along with individuals who I might not always see things eye to eye with. It’s an invaluable skill that I’m sure will come in handy down the road.”



After graduation, Pedrazoli will attend Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician “A” School, which begins in Great Lakes, Illinois. Following preparatory and selection courses, he will begin diver training and EOD school where he will learn demolition operations and skills needed to defeat underwater ordnance.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.