Tyndall showcases landscape design and resilient planting

Photo By Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim | Three cabbage palm trees, Florida's official state tree, sit close to the main entrance of fire station 2, while native deciduous trees are featured throughout the lawn at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 30, 2024. Project managers received a list of native plant species trees, shrubs, grasses, and more that were recommended for the installation by the Florida State University department of biological science. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

Through the efforts of the Natural Disaster Recovery Division of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center and the 325th Civil Engineering Squadron and various other entities, Team Tyndall has employed landscape design and resilient planting to increase mission readiness, improve sustainability with efficient land use and develop resiliency against flooding and high wind speeds.



Utilizing the landscape master plan guidelines that were developed post-Hurricane Michael to improve efficiency and budgeting for the Air Force, maintenance requirements across the installation are projected to decrease.



“Resilient planting is when you incorporate plant life and practices that will withstand the time and environment they are in,” said Sandra Buckley-Rusnov, AFCEC NDR project manager. “For example, most plants cannot withstand the amount of wind and salt in the air in our area. We must consider these factors in order to have plants thrive in the environment they are placed in, without continual intervention and maintenance by people.”



The NDR team, together with the 325th Fighter Wing continues to construct, repair, and improve more than 100 new and existing buildings during the Department of Defense’s largest rebuild. This includes choosing plant species, incorporating outdoor furniture, and choosing fixtures to withstand the Florida coastal environment.



“In addition to plants that go into the ground, health and wellness professionals on base wanted to use very large planters for resiliency gardens,” said Tracyee Chapman, former 325th CES master planner. “We had to make sure that these items were resilient to elements such as wind, but also complimented the structure and aesthetic of the base as well as met safety requirements.”



Project managers received a list of native plant species recommended for the installation by the Florida State University department of biological science. This list included trees, shrubs, grasses, sedges, rushes, herbaceous perennials, and annuals. Additional considerations were then factored in for what to plant where.



“We can’t just go in and pick any tree off the list,” explained Buckley-Rusnov. “In coastal Florida we often need trees and shrubs that can take full sun, salt water and wet ground. For that type of site, it’s important not to select a plant whose native environment is dry shade as it won’t thrive there. If we are on the flightline side, we then have to consider the [Bird/Wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard] program. Now we can’t pick a certain tree with a branching structure that creates a perfect nesting area for wildlife. We can use plant choices as a means of encouraging birds to live and feed on the support side rather than near the airfield.”



Planners aim to reduce traditional stormwater capital, damage to buildings due to storm surge, improve water quality and establish a more self-sustaining landscape by integrating stormwater into a land management application from the building site to the coast. Chapman explained landscaping was not always a forethought when the installation was originally established pre-Hurricane Michael, but utilizing the opportunity and natural resources available will improve the overall function of the base.



“What we’re doing now is following best practices for natural runoff, mitigating damage to structures and personnel, and building the resiliency of the installation. That concept of resiliency was intentional when we made these plans for the future of Tyndall.” said Chapman.