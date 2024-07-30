1st Cavalry Division Bids Farewell to Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral

BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND – 1st Cavalry Division bid farewell to Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, outgoing Commanding General of the 1st Cavalry Division, and welcomed incoming Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey, in a change of command ceremony August 2, 2024, in Boleslawiec, Poland.



During his time with the 1st Cavalry Division, Maj. Gen. Kevin. D. Admiral oversaw the establishment of the Hall of Legends and inducted Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Webster (Ret.) as the first inductee. Since earlier this year, Admiral has been commanding the 1st Cavalry Division from the European theater during the Division’s ongoing rotation.



In his farewell speech, he first gave gratitude to Lt. Gen. Charles D. Costanza, and then concluded with a heartfelt message to the Division as a whole.



“Lieutenant General Costanza, thank you for hosting and creating an environment that allows commanders to do what they’re expected: lead, train, and fight,” says Admiral. “It’s been an honor to serve with the leaders and troopers of America’s First Team, and I can’t thank you enough for the tremendous effort put forth on a daily basis to be Cav Ready.”



The incoming Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey, commissioned as an Armor Officer in 1993. He previously served as an Armor School Commandant in 2021 and more recently as Deputy Commanding General of Operations of III Armored Corps on Fort Cavazos, Texas.



“I stand here this morning excited and humbled to lead the legendary First Team, especially as it continues its mission in assuring our allies and deterring our enemies,” says Feltey during his opening speech. “To the leaders and troopers of the mighty 1st Cavalry Division, I am honored to be your commander, and I will do my very best to serve you, our families, and our mission. I look forward to getting to know everyone over the months ahead and seeing our Troopers in action.”



Upon completion of the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey will assume the role of Commanding General of the 1st Cavalry Division and lead the First Team during its European Rotation and participation in several important European exercises in the coming months.



Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral will return to Fort Cavazos, Texas, and take on his new role as Commanding General of III Armored Corps.

