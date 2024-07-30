U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello relieved Rear Adm. James Aiken as commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet

(USNAVSOUTH/4th Fleet) during a change of command ceremony at the Ocean Breeze Conference Center onboard U.S. Naval Station Mayport.



U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander, U.S. Southern Command

(USSOUTHCOM), served as the presiding officer and guest speaker for the ceremony.



During his three years as commander, Aiken led the 4th Fleet team in successfully executing major multinational maritime exercises like UNITAS and PANAMAX along with operations CONTINUING PROMISE, SOUTHERN SEAS, and SOUTHERN PARTNERSHIP STATION. 4th Fleet also provided support to Joint Interagency Task Force South’s Campaign MARTILLO with U.S. Navy warships.



Focused on innovation, 4th Fleet is more than one year into operationalizing the Hybrid Fleet. Through Operation Windward Stack, the Fleet has deployed, surged, and exercised unmanned systems in the Caribbean, leveraging the maritime environment to develop tactics, techniques, and procedures for Fleets in other areas of the world. With full support of USSOUTHCOM and Navy leadership, Rear Adm. Aiken’s mantra –

“Sometimes we win … sometimes we learn,” serves as the guidance for this effort.



During the ceremony, Aiken said of his time as commander, “This has been the honor of my lifetime to be able to command 4th Fleet. What a tremendous privilege. Let me give you a little bit of an insight on what it was like. I don’t think I realized the depth of this job: I had no idea 3 years later that I’d be talking about great power competition, the superb

partners and allies, the friends I’ve developed, the complex operations we’ve participated in, and the global impact that we’ve had at Navy South and 4th Fleet.”



Prior to assuming command at 4 th Fleet, Rear Adm. Sardiello commanded USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and later served as the 15th Commanding Officer of aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Ashore he served as executive assistant to Commander Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet and Director, Joint and Fleet Operations (N3) U.S. Fleet Forces Command. He most recently served as Commander, Carrier Strike

Group ONE. Sardiello has logged more than 2,800 flight hours and more than five hundred carrier arrested landings. His combat highlights include scoring the first, and only, strike by an S-3B Viking with an air to ground missile on March 26, 2003.



Sardiello expressed his eagerness to join the team, “U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command, U.S. Fourth Fleet, I look forward to the mission, the teamwork, and ensuring the well-being of our Sailors, officers and enlisted, and your families.”



Following the Change of Command Ceremony, Rear Adm. Aiken retired from the U.S. Navy after more than 35 years of honorable and faithful service.

