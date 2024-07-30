Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Malik Van Diver

    OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea– U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Malik Van Diver, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, earned the title of Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 30, 2024.

    As a weapons load crew chief, Van Diver is responsible for ensuring that munitions are properly loaded onto aircraft as well as maintaining the armament systems for one of the largest fighter generation squadrons in the Air Force.

    Van Diver played a pivotal role in leading six weapons technicians through required proficiency loads with zero discrepancies. He also acquired a 100 percent quality assurance pass rate across five major inspections. Van Diver ensures that himself and everyone around him are constantly learning and growing, no matter the rank of an individual. Their dedication to craft directly impacts the readiness of 51st Fighter Wing Airmen and their ability to carry out the “Fight Tonight” mission.

    Congratulations to Staff Sgt. Van Diver on earning the Mustang of the Week!

    This work, Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Malik Van Diver, by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

