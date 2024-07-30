Arizona National Guard Sends Aviation Assets to Support CA Wildfires

Photo By Cpl. Carlos Parra | U.S. Army Soldiers from the Arizona National Guard conduct pre-flight checks before...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Carlos Parra | U.S. Army Soldiers from the Arizona National Guard conduct pre-flight checks before take off, August 1, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. Two UH-60 aircraft with Bambi Buckets and 13 personnel from the Arizona National Guard are deploying to Mather Field, CA to support the firefighting efforts, amidst a significant surge in wildfire activity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Carlos Parra) see less | View Image Page

PHOENIX, AZ – August 1, 2024 – In response to the ongoing wildfire crisis impacting the state of California, two UH-60 aircraft with Bambi Buckets and 13 personnel from the Arizona National Guard are deploying to Mather Field, CA to support the firefighting efforts. This action comes amidst a significant surge in wildfire activity, with 21 wildfires burning across various regions of the state.



“Because we are the primary combat reserve of the US Armed Forces, the National Guard has the resources to coordinate swift responses to local disasters," said Maj. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck, the Adjutant General of Arizona. “When our states and territories call upon each other in times of need, we do not hesitate to unite our resources in support of our communities.”



The largest and most devastating of these wildfires, the Park Fire, has already consumed approximately 368,000 acres and affects four counties. Additionally, the SQF Lightning Complex fire is being closely monitored by Cal OES, having burned 85,000 acres and spreading across two counties.



While the primary combat reserve, the National Guard has the unique capabilities to pivot from national defense missions to supporting local communities at a moment’s notice. Upon receipt of California’s assistance request, the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs took action to process feasibility and resources to support. Crews are expected to depart and integrate with California firefighting efforts by this weekend. Redeployment back to Arizona will depend on the mission request.