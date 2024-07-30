Photo Story: 87th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise 87-24-02 training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations for the 87th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise (WAREX)...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations for the 87th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 87-24-02 are shown at Fort McCoy, Wis., on July 25, 2024. During the WAREX, hundreds of Army Reserve Soldiers are completing training in Warrior tasks, convoy operations, weapons training, and more. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be “The Total Force Training Center.” The post supports Army Reserve, National Guard, active duty, and other service members from all services. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Hundreds of Army Reserve Soldiers with a multitude of units descended on Fort McCoy in July to train in the 87th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 87-24-02, said Training Coordination Chief Larry Sharp with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.



The dates of the exercise were July 13-27, and it covered a wide variety of activities for units participating in the training. For example, at the 87th Training Division’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/87thTrainingDivision, a post from July 16 where Soldiers in WAREX were completing M249 shooting at a Fort McCoy live-fire range, division officials gave an idea of what the exercise was about.



“Part of the WAREX is validating Soldier warfighting capabilities in both individual and collective common Warrior tasks,” the 87th’s post stated.



Besides the training, troops in the exercise have had some important visitors. Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command, visited with exercise participants on July 20.



Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, the U.S. Army Reserve command sergeant major, also visited with exercise personnel July 20.



And Brig. Gen. Sonya Powell, commanding general of the 87th Training Division, also was everywhere with troops throughout the exercise.



Through all of the training, the July weather at Fort McCoy has been favorable with regular temperatures in the 70s and 80s with minimal precipitation.



Sharp said as this exercise wraps up, even more training will be lining up at Fort McCoy for a busy August schedule.



Learn more about the 87th Training Division by visiting their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/87thTrainingDivision or their Army Reserve page at https://www.usar.army.mil/84thTC/87thTD.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching "ftmccoy," and on Twitter by searching "usagmccoy."



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set "Fort McCoy" or another installation as your preferred base.