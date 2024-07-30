VMFA-314 forward-deployed | Best partner for peace, strongest partner for defense

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Jeffrey Davis, left, commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Jeffrey Davis, left, commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314, awards the commanding officer coin for excellence to Lance Cpl. Nicholas Miller, an F-35C airframes mechanic, aboard the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), July 20, 2024, while underway in the Pacific Ocean. VMFA 314, assigned to Carrier Air Wing 9 aboard the Lincoln, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

ABOARD USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN—Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314 is the United States Marine Corps’ only operational and forward-deployed F-35C squadron. Over the past year, VMFA-314 as a Tactical Air Integration squadron, integrated with Carrier Air Wing Nine (CVW-9) through multiple pre-deployment exercises conducting large-force missions practicing to take down the world’s most advanced integrated defenses.



VMFA-314 is now underway conducting routine operations in the 3rd Fleet and 7th Fleet area of operations to support the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Combatant Commander, ensuring freedom of navigation in accordance with international law and assuring allies and partners.



“VMFA-314 Marines have excelled in every step of our training. Our maintenance readiness is exceptional,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey C. Davis, commanding officer of VMFA-314. “Our Marines are the best trained in the fleet. Our pilots are the most tactical. We will be ready for any mission our senior leaders ask of us.”



VMFA-314 plans to participate in exercises with key allies and partners over the next several months, enhancing coalition interoperability and assuring security.



On July 20, Davis addressed the Marines of VMFA-314 on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). During this address, Davis discussed why VMFA-314’s presence is so important.



“The United States is a global force for good – we promote peace and stability,” Davis said. “Our willingness to leave our homes and families to be operational at sea demonstrates our commitment to peace and prosperity. Your presence acts as a deterrent to potential adversaries who look to gain advantage over our allies and partners—the combat readiness you generate sends a clear message to those in the region. We are the best partner for peace and the strongest partner for defense.”



During the formation, Davis awarded a special commanding officer coin to Marines who made a significant positive impact on the unit. Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Bryce Donovan and Lance Cpl. Nicholas Miller, an F-35C airframes mechanic, were recognized in front of their peers for their exceptional positive attitude and willingness to go the extra mile.



VMFA 314, assigned to CVW-9 aboard the Abraham Lincoln, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.