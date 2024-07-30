NAVFAC Hawaii Hosts Successful Second Annual Procurement Forum

Photo By Corwin Colbert | HONOLULU, Hawaii (July 30, 2024) – NAVFAC Hawaii Environmental Planning and...... read more read more Photo By Corwin Colbert | HONOLULU, Hawaii (July 30, 2024) – NAVFAC Hawaii Environmental Planning and Conservation Supervisor April Teekell addresses attendees on environmental contract opportunities during the Government Procurement Industry Forum at the Oahu Veteran's Center on July 30. Teekell emphasized the importance of small business involvement in environmental projects and provided guidance on how to secure these contracts. (U.S. Navy photo by Corwin Colbert) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU, Hawaii— Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii successfully hosted its second annual Government Procurement Industry Forum on July 30 at the Oahu Veteran's Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The event was held to foster collaboration with local industry partners and provide valuable insights into the agency's operations and future projects. It also served as an open house, offering industry partners and small business vendors a unique opportunity to engage directly with NAVFAC Hawaii's leadership and subject matter experts.



"This forum is an excellent platform for us to network and collaborate with our industry partners," said NAVFAC Hawaii’s Assistant Deputy Director of Small Business Programs Tony Anderson. "It allows us to provide our partners with the resources they need to enhance their competitiveness when seeking government procurements with our agency."



Building Stronger Partnerships

The forum featured presentations from NAVFAC Hawaii leadership. These leaders provided overviews of their respective missions and discussed pertinent items related to government contracting, including procurement forecasts. This information was crucial for industry partners looking to enhance their understanding of NAVFAC Hawaii's operations and improve their chances of securing future government contracts.



"One huge benefit for the industry is the ability to hear presentations directly from our internal directorate and division leaders," Anderson noted. "This direct engagement enhances our relationships with industry and provides a great avenue to engage with new entrants to the government procurement world."



NAVFAC Hawaii Commanding Officer Capt. James Sullivan emphasized the importance of speed and efficiency in contract execution in his opening remarks. He also highlighted the collaborative efforts needed to improve contract vehicles and execution processes, particularly in Hawaii's challenging Contracting /Procurement environment.



"The missions we support are critical and we must work very closely with our industry partners to improve our speed of execution," said Sullivan.



Outreach and Engagement

In addition to NAVFAC Hawaii , the forum included presentations from leaders of other government agencies and outreach partners focused on procurement. These included the Minority Business Development Agency, Apex Accelerator (Procurement Counseling services), and the Small Business Administration..



"We aimed to provide our industry partners with resources to enhance their competitiveness and to foster better quality services and pricing for taxpayers," Anderson explained. "The event also allowed us to collaboratively share information, hear industry concerns, and seek solutions to constraints they face."



Looking Ahead

Building on the success of the previous year's forum, this year saw high registration and excellent attendance, contributing to strengthened NAVFAC Hawaii's relationships with our industry partners. This forum adds to the multiple forums that NAVFAC as an Enterprise has conducted to help enhance our ability to meet challenges in the construction industry.



NAVFAC Commander, Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey has stated in a procurement forum earlier this year, “The current strategic environment in the Pacific region presents some unique challenges for NAVFAC and our industry partners,” “The strategic importance, complexity, and remote nature of many upcoming projects will require stronger partnerships, better collaboration, and innovative thinking from all of us. We need to think differently and communicate clearly to identify issues, propose solutions, and solve problems.”



NAVFAC Hawaii remains dedicated to maintaining strong partnerships with industry and continuing its mission to provide the Navy and Marine Corps with best-in-class facilities and engineering services.



For more information about NAVFAC Hawaii, visit:

https://pacific.navfac.navy.mil/Facilities-Engineering-Commands/NAVFAC-Hawaii/