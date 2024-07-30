Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSCA Director attends 2024 Farnborough International Airshow

    DSCA Director attends 2024 Farnborough International Airshow

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.29.2024

    Story by Juanita White 

    Defense Security Cooperation Agency

    From July 21-25, 2024, I participated in the Farnborough International Airshow in London, UK along with key leaders from the United States Department of Defense of Defense.

    With the dynamic security environment in Europe and the unprecedented global demand for U.S. defense articles acquired through the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) system, this trade show was an excellent opportunity to engage with U.S. allies and partner nations as well as U.S. defense industry representatives. With 1,262 exhibitors, 250 U.S. defense companies and 102 visiting countries in attendance, Farnborough is one of the premier international trade shows.

    While there, I held several industry engagements to discuss ongoing and future FMS programs and issues. I also had several valuable engagements with U.S. allies and partner nations focused on the strength of the defense industrial base and how best to partner with U.S. industry to meet demand.

    I also took the opportunity to speak at a roundtable organized by the Aerospace Industries Association. This gathering gave me the opportunity to discuss initiatives through the Continuous Process Improvement Board and Competitive Financing, which we have been highlighting throughout the summer.

    As my final trade show prior to retirement, this was a fitting end to my time in government service. While I’m all too aware of the challenges facing the Security Cooperation enterprise, it was remarkable to see how the U.S. defense industry -- and our vast network of alliances and partnerships -- are prepared to face, and overcome, these challenges.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
