Fort Gregg-Adams welcomes new Garrison Commander

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — The community of Gregg-Adams welcomed a new garrison commander as a bittersweet farewell was bid to outgoing garrison commander, Col. James D. Hoyman, during a July 31 ceremony in the main ballroom of the Fort Gregg-Adams Club here.



Several hundreds of people gathered during the event that was livestreamed on the installation’s Facebook page for those not able to attend.



In keeping with tradition, Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris, Garrison CSM, transferred the colors to the outgoing Garrison Commander Col. James D. Hoyman passed them to IMCOM-Training Director William G. Kidd. Kidd then handed them over to the incoming Commander Col. Richard J. Bendelewski, who comes to Fort Gregg-Adams from the U.S. Army War College.



Kidd first reflected on Hoyman’s accomplishments during his remarks.



“Colonel Hoyman has dramatically changed the footprint here at Fort Gregg-Adams over the last two years,” said Kidd. “From executing the best Emerging Leadership Program in the Army, to forging close ties with the community which has led to major grants from the government to benefit both the community and the garrison here, to a really big one, which was rebranding the entire installation and refocusing it in a different direction and mindset to rebuild the culture here to form a better place.”



Kidd went on to talk about the outstanding job Hoyman and the garrison team did with the redesignation ceremony that took place in April 2023.



Directing his attention towards Bendelewski, the director acknowledged his extensive experience not only as an engineer but as an intel officer. He said this type of experience has allowed Bendelewski to see both sides and only adds to his qualities as a leader.



“I am confident that you will lead this garrison with distinction, but there are three things that I’d like you to remember,” said Kidd. “First, installation management is a team sport where you will have to build the team on the inside and outside of the wire. Secondly, invest in the people that you lead because they are the bridge that forms the gap. And lastly - and probably most important - this garrison has a lot of important talented people here, but they only have one commander.”



Hoyman used his time at the podium to meticulously thank specific individuals, offices and organizations for supporting him and his family over the past two years. Collecting himself and clearing his voice several times, he continued his acknowledgements while telling jokes and stories in between.



Before wrapping up his acknowledgments, Hoyman shared a dream that he had the night prior.



“In this dream, almost all of you all were there and we were all on an airplane flying somewhere together,” he said to the large crowd.



He continued listing names of the individuals in his dream, all who were team members of the garrison. As he went on, laughter erupted throughout the crowd as he listed what each directorate and office was doing on the plane in his dream. Hoyman paused amid his story many times to share his gratitude toward all those involved in making the last two years a memorable ride.



“Rich, Ashley, and your boys, this is going to be an awesome experience for you all so buckle up,” said Hoyman. “Enjoy the flight and enjoy the ride because this is an awesome community here that I know you all are going to love.”



Before walking away from the mic, Hoyman took one more look out into the crowd, then at his wife and kids before saying, “Hoyman’s out.”



Last to speak, Bendelewski closed his comments with the following.



“Hearing the love and passion that both Colonel Hoyman and his wife Leslie have for this community and garrison team has been amazing,” said Bendelewski. “Thank you for welcoming us with open arms and for this great opportunity. My family and I look forward to getting to know you all.



Distinguished guests included Fort Gregg-Adams’ namesake, retired Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg; Mike Flanagan, Virginia’s civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army; Maj. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, commanding general of the Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Gregg-Adams; Command Sgt. Maj. Marco A. Torres, CASCOM and Fort Gregg-Adams senior enlisted leader; Chief Warrant Officer 5 Danny K. Taylor, Ordnance Logistics senior officer; Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Speichert, Installation Management Command Directorate-Sustainment senior enlisted leader; and Command Sgt. Maj. Tamisha Love, Installation Management Command Directorate-Sustainment senior enlisted leader.

