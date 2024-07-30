NMCB 3 Proves to Be ‘Better Than Best’ in Recent NIEX



PORT HUENEME, Calif. — Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 Seabees recently demonstrated their exceptional skills and dedication during the Navy Integrated Exercise (NIEX), held from July 15 to July 26 at Naval Base Ventura County. This comprehensive drill tested the battalion’s readiness and ability to handle complex, real-world scenarios.



NIEX is a Command and Control (C2) exercise that serves as a key milestone in a unit’s deployment preparedness. This critical training event is designed to enhance the operational readiness of Navy units and provides formal endorsement from higher command, certifying them for deployment in major combat operations.



The exercise simulated NMCB 3’s C2 capabilities within a broader warfighting context, evaluating both officers and enlisted personnel on their ability to coordinate effectively with higher and subordinate units.



The exercise also challenged the Operational Planning Team (OPT), which played a vital role in orchestrating and executing the complex scenarios. The OPT, composed of a select group of officers and subject matter experts, developed detailed operational plans and coordinated logistics to ensure seamless integration of units and tasks. They crafted scenarios that tested the Seabees' adaptability, ensuring the efficient execution of each segment. By anticipating challenges and devising strategic solutions, the OPT provided an advantageous edge to the battalion’s readiness and capabilities. Their planning and oversight were crucial to the success of the exercise.



“NIEX was an amazing opportunity for our Seabees to demonstrate their ability to understand and employ Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces. Everyone from the watch floor to the OPT fully embraced the mission set, understood the challenges, and worked as a cohesive team to reach mission success. I am incredibly proud of how our team performed,” said Army Capt. Ross Poulin, assistant operations officer at NMCB 3.



During the exercise, NMCB 3 also became the first NECF unit to successfully interface the Global Command and Control System – Joint (GCCS-J) common operating picture on NECC’s newest IP capability, the Expeditionary Deployable Node (EDN).



Following the successful completion of NIEX, the Seabees will focus on integrating the lessons learned and refining their strategies. Their performance underscores their readiness to tackle future challenges and continue supporting the Naval Construction Force and the Pacific Fleet.

