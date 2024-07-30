North Dakota National Guardsman Rescues Woman from Sinking Car

Courtesy Photo | Photo of U.S. Army 2nd Lt. David Hooge, 231st Quartermaster Platoon commander, North...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Photo of U.S. Army 2nd Lt. David Hooge, 231st Quartermaster Platoon commander, North Dakota National Guard. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. David Hooge, 231st Quartermaster Platoon, North Dakota National Guard, rescued a woman from a sinking car in Devils Lake, North Dakota, July 29, 2024.



While driving south of the city of Devils Lake, Hooge noticed a car behind him swerving back and forth before going off the road into the water of Devils Lake. He pulled over and went to help the woman. When he reached the vehicle, the water was already up to her waist. According to Hooge, the woman seemed to be frozen. She could not unlock the car doors and the front door was too damaged to open. Hooge had grabbed a rock before entering the water and used it to break the back window. He unlocked the door and the woman was able to exit the sinking vehicle from the back door. Hooge estimates that the vehicle was completely submerged in about five minutes.



“I’m glad I was able to step up and help,” said Hooge. “I joined the National Guard because I want to make a difference in my community and do what I can to make the world a better place. This is concrete evidence that I have made a difference in this world. Being able to respond when a crisis happens and help those in need is incredibly fulfilling. It's an honor to serve and protect my community, and I hope to inspire others to do the same.”



Hooge enlisted in the North Dakota National Guard as a wheeled vehicle mechanic in April 2007, serving in the 3662nd Maintenance Company until 2016. He then served in the 816th Engineer Company, for eight months before transferring to the 141st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade as a behavioral health technician. He commissioned through the Officer Candidate School program in September 2022 and currently serves as the commander of the 231st Quartermaster Platoon. Hooge’s awards include the Army Achievement Medal, the North Dakota State Commendation Ribbon, and three North Dakota National Guard Emergency Service Ribbons.



“We are incredibly proud of the actions Hooge took to save a life,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock, North Dakota National Guard state command sergeant major. “His quick thinking and willingness to risk his own safety to help another person in need are a testament to his character and dedication to service. Hooge's actions reflect the highest standards of the National Guard.”