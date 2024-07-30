Col. Bairu takes over US Army’s newest air defense artillery brigade in Europe

SEMBACH, GERMANY — In a ceremonious change of command on August 1, 2024, Col. Bruce Bredlow handed over the reins of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade (ADA BDE) to Col. Hailey Bairu. This event marks a new chapter for the brigade, which remains steadfast in its commitment to prioritizing its people—Soldiers, Civilians, and Families. The brigade's mission is built on a supportive framework that ensures both mission success and the personal growth of its members.

Col. Bredlow expressed his heartfelt thoughts about his time with the brigade, saying, "I am grateful for having been a part of such a tremendous team of American soldiers and their families over the past two years. This brigade is very special to me, and I’m so excited to hand it off to my friend, Hailey Bairu."

The 52D ADA BDE continues to be at the forefront of advancing joint and combined operations within the Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) framework. Under Col. Bairu's leadership, the brigade will remain dedicated to developing interoperability across all layers of its multinational IAMD fabric. The 52D ADA BDE is recognized as the most unique ADA brigade in the Army, equipped with three different weapon systems: the Avenger, SGT Stout, and Patriot. The brigade carries out two forward missions—one in Africa and the other concentrated on Europe’s eastern flank.

The 52D ADA BDE is committed to securing comprehensive readiness across all levels. Integral to this readiness is the acknowledgment that true preparedness is interdependent with the brigade's Allies and Partners. The brigade collaborates with joint, allied, and partner forces on air defense, promoting global security.

Col. Bairu's assumption of command marks a continuation of excellence for the 52D ADA BDE. His leadership is expected to drive forward the brigade’s mission and vision, ensuring that it remains a critical component of the Army's air and missile defense strategy. When asked why he serves, Col. Bairu answered with, "I got addicted to witnessing those who have worked with me and for me succeeding within the Army's legacy." As the brigade navigates the challenges and opportunities of the future, its commitment to people, interoperability, and readiness will remain unwavering.

For further inquiries, please contact 52D ADA BDE Public Affairs at +49 (0)162.761.0897 or via email at leara.e.shumate2.mil@army.mil.

