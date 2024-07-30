More Options to Hike, Run, Bike, or Be

Photo By Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos | Samantha Kupianen, a Public Affairs Specialist at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos | Samantha Kupianen, a Public Affairs Specialist at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, walks along the newly opened nature trail at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 16, 2024. The new trail provides another amenity for the installation’s community with the goal of promoting health and wellness, and offering multiple scenes that highlight natural aspects of the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos) see less | View Image Page

The installation's health and wellness options got a boost with the official opening of a network of nature trails at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 16, 2024.

A ribbon cutting ceremony held at Miller’s Landing signaled the completion of work by Facilities and Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point to ready six locations and more than four miles of trails for community use.

The addition is a quality-of-life improvement for the community, promoting health and wellness and offering multiple scenes that highlight natural aspects of the air station.

During the ceremony, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brendan Burks, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point commanding officer, expressed his gratitude to the Recreational Grounds Management Team, highlighting the attention to detail and care that was put into developing the trails. He concluded his address by encouraging fellow Marines and families of Cherry Point to explore this new amenity.

Each trailhead has a map and information about the trails, but patrons can find information before heading out at https://cherrypoint.usmc-mccs.org/recreation-fitness/nature-trails.