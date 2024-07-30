More Options to Hike, Run, Bike, or Be

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Samantha Kupianen, a Public Affairs Specialist at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    HAVELOCK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Story by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    The installation's health and wellness options got a boost with the official opening of a network of nature trails at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 16, 2024.
    A ribbon cutting ceremony held at Miller’s Landing signaled the completion of work by Facilities and Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point to ready six locations and more than four miles of trails for community use.
    The addition is a quality-of-life improvement for the community, promoting health and wellness and offering multiple scenes that highlight natural aspects of the air station.
    During the ceremony, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brendan Burks, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point commanding officer, expressed his gratitude to the Recreational Grounds Management Team, highlighting the attention to detail and care that was put into developing the trails. He concluded his address by encouraging fellow Marines and families of Cherry Point to explore this new amenity.
    Each trailhead has a map and information about the trails, but patrons can find information before heading out at https://cherrypoint.usmc-mccs.org/recreation-fitness/nature-trails.

    Cherry Point
    Marine Corps
    health and wellness
    nature trails

