The installation's health and wellness options got a boost with the official opening of a network of nature trails at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 16, 2024.
A ribbon cutting ceremony held at Miller’s Landing signaled the completion of work by Facilities and Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point to ready six locations and more than four miles of trails for community use.
The addition is a quality-of-life improvement for the community, promoting health and wellness and offering multiple scenes that highlight natural aspects of the air station.
During the ceremony, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brendan Burks, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point commanding officer, expressed his gratitude to the Recreational Grounds Management Team, highlighting the attention to detail and care that was put into developing the trails. He concluded his address by encouraging fellow Marines and families of Cherry Point to explore this new amenity.
Each trailhead has a map and information about the trails, but patrons can find information before heading out at https://cherrypoint.usmc-mccs.org/recreation-fitness/nature-trails.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 12:26
|Story ID:
|477548
|Location:
|HAVELOCK, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, More Options to Hike, Run, Bike, or Be, by LCpl Isabella Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.